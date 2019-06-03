Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump fires off insults at London’s mayor as Air Force One approaches Britain: ‘Stone cold loser!’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump bashed London’s mayor as Air Force One approached the city for a state visit.

The president insulted the city’s Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, in a pair of tweets early Monday before arriving at London’s Stansted Airport.

“@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly ‘nasty’ to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom,” Trump tweeted. “He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me.”

“Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height,” he added. “In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now!”

Khan’s spokesman responded by saying “childish insults” should be “beneath the president of the United States.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The Pentagon has told Trump that it will not allow itself to be politicized again

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

Update: Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told reporters on Sunday that the White House Military Office coordinated directly with the Navy's Seventh Fleet to conceal the USS John S. McCain from Trump's view, according to CNN.

The Pentagon has sent a message to President Donald Trump: The Defense Department will not be politicized.

The Pentagon sent its message to the White House in the aftermath of an incident in which officials at the White House military office reportedly directed the USS John S. McCain to be kept out of sight while Trump delivered a speech in Japan, according to Reuters. Although the order was not followed after senior officials at the Navy learned about it and pushed back, the incident has raised concerns about whether Trump is improperly politicizing the military.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

What TV still needs to show us about abortion

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

We’re watching abortion happen on television. That’s not in question. But I wonder if the problem is that we weren’t keeping an eye on the right shows.

I’m not talking about “Shrill,” which you should watch if you haven’t already. The very first episode depicts its heroine, Annie, obtaining an abortion as a necessary step to getting her life on track. We see her head into the procedure confidently and with no fear because it is safe, not at all frightening and explained to her matter-of-factly.

This story first appeared at Salon.com.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Florida officials open fraud investigation of border wall fundraising effort

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

A public record request just revealed that the charity started by a Florida man who raised more than $22 million on GoFundMe to build a private border wall just fell under potentially criminal investigation by his state consumer protection regulator.

Florida's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (AgDept.) oversees charities which solicit funds from the public. They began investigating Brian Kolfage, who raised millions on GoFundMe before incorporating Florida nonprofit WeBuildTheWall Inc. (WBTW) after public officials received complaints and saw Snopes.com's reporting about the questionable uses of over $1.7 million of the funds intended for its project. Public budget disclosures from the state-regulated charity indicate unusual expenditures may be taking place by the well endowed WBTW, which operates out of a post office box storefront in Panama City Beach, Fla.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 