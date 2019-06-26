Trump flails in wake of Mueller announcement — attacking everyone he can name

After it was released that former special counsel Robert Mueller would testify in an open hearing, President Donald Trump appears to be flailing and swinging in every direction.

A Washington Post report detailed the strange attacks and complaints that began Wednesday morning. In a call-in interview with Fox Business, Trump seemed confused, saying that Mueller “terminated emails” and “terminated text messages,” that were all published publicly. He repeated the claim in a Twitter attack as he was taking off for the G-20 summit in Japan.

It then devolved into a rant about a possible attack on Japan, a concern that hasn’t been part of the news cycle.

“If Japan is attacked, we will fight World War III,” Trump rambled. “We will go in, and we will protect them, and we will fight with our lives and with our treasure. We will fight at all costs. But if we’re attacked, Japan doesn’t have to help us at all. They should watch it on a Sony television, the attack.”

He then attacked China for his trade war before falsely saying that they are bearing the brunt of the impact of the tariffs.

“Don’t play. Don’t let anyone tell you that China’s not paying for it. China’s paying for it,” Trump said. “We’re not paying for any of it.”

He then went off on possible tariffs against Europe, then threatened the Federal Reserve Chairman, before then saying Vietnam is “almost the single worst abuser of everybody,” with no real specifics.

“Almost all countries in this world take tremendous advantage of the United States,” he said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Things got worse when Trump went after the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) again, appearing to suggest that he’s burning in hell.

The Post noted that the president has a tendency to criticize or mischaracterize his international counterparts before global summits. It then leads to Trump officials scrambling to clean up once they arrive.

It got even more bizarre when Trump took to Twitter as he began his journey to Japan.

In a rambling tweet, he demanded investigations into a slew of people he deems his adversaries. He repeated the Russian-bot talking point that have been working to divide Black America away from the Democratic Party.

He then devolved into a pitch to listen to his advisors on the Democratic debate instead of Democrats and promoted an Australian campaign against immigrants.