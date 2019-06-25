Quantcast
Trump flips out and threatens ‘obliteration’ after Iran calls him retarded

Published

11 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday angrily hit back at Iran after the nation accused him of being “retarded.”

Writing on Twitter, the president accused Iran of making a “very ignorant and insulting statement” against him, which he said “only shows that they do not understand reality.”

The president then threatened the nation with “obliteration” if it didn’t wise up.

“Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force,” he wrote. “In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said this week that Trump’s latest sanctions against Iran would not change his government’s behavior and he said it showed a total lack of strategy on the part of the American government.

“The White House actions mean it is mentally retarded,” Rouhani said, according to a translation from Al Jazeera English.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Condo owner sends recording of monkey noises to prospective renter — and repeatedly calls her the N-word

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

Giulia Ozyesilpinar, the owner and operator of the Ocean Five Condo Hotel in Miami Beach, went on a racist tirade this week against a prospective renter because she didn't promptly respond to her WhatsApp messages.

The Miami New Times reports that London resident Monifah Brown had booked a condo at Ocean Five with some friends who were planning to go with her to a summer vacation in Miami.

However, after booking the condo, Ozyesilpinar sent her messages saying that she was having problems processing her credit cards. After Brown didn't initially respond to those messages, Ozyesilpinar sent her a racist message telling her that she was hurting the reputations of other black people.

‘Incoherent’ Trump blistered by ex-National Security Council member for acting as Putin’s unwitting stooge

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

In a ferocious column for Politico, a former member of the National Security Council who served under both President George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton called out Donald Trump for what he called the president's "incomprehensible" policies when it comes to Russia.

According to Andrew S. Weiss, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment, the American president is likely the best friend Russian President Vladimir Putin could wish for.

Pointing out that Trump's meeting with Putin in Osaka is only days away, Weiss, who worked on Russian affairs in the State Department, said the get-together is happening just as three government officials with the most experience dealing with Russia -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Joseph Dunford, the NSC’s in-house Russia expert Fiona Hill, and U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman -- are leaving the administration.

