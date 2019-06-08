Trump forced Mexico to either do his ‘dirty work’ for him or face financial chaos with tariffs: Ex-foreign minister
On Saturday, former Mexican Foreign Minister Jorge Castaneda slammed President Donald Trump on MSNBC for using the threat of mutually catastrophic tariffs to force Mexico to do his bidding on border policy.
“With this agreement, as you know, Mexico will be deploying its National Guard troops throughout the country, particularly on the southern border there, going to also increase action to dismantle human trafficking operations, and accept an expansion of a Trump administration program which makes some migrants being forced to may in Mexico while their asylum claims are being heard in the U.S.,” said host Alex Witt. “Do you think this is being a good deal for Mexico?”
“No, I think it’s a terrible deal for Mexico — we’re doing the United States’ dirty work for it,” said Castaneda. “But if the choice was tariffs or this bad deal, probably this bad deal is better.”
“Practically every migrant who requests asylum in the United States will be sent back to Mexico to wait his turn and wait for a hearing,” said Castaneda. “And that can be only 8,000 people, like there are now ,or it can be 470,000, which is the number of people that have been taken into custody by DHS and CBP over the past five months. Which it’s going to be, we don’t know, but you can imagine, if it’s even somewhere in between, this is 100,000, 200,000, 250,000 migrants in small towns on the Mexican/U.S. border is very difficult to deal with for a country going through tough economic times like Mexico is today.”
“Difficult to deal with to the extent that you wrote the president’s tariffs threat amounted to extortion of Mexico,” Witt continued. “Do you think Mexico is being extorted here?”
“Well, extorted or blackmailed, you can take your pick on whichever sounds better. That’s basically what it is,” said Castaneda. “If you don’t do what I want, I will slap tariffs on you. First 5 percent, which are manageable, then 10 percent, a little less easy to manage, but once we get to 25 percent, then it’s very difficult to manage. I guess that’s pretty much what I would call extortion. And the proof of it is that President Trump backed off the minute he got most of what he wanted, which was this remain in Mexico program, plus deploying of troops, plus going after the people traffickers.”
Watch below:
Trump forced Mexico to either do his ‘dirty work’ for him or face financial chaos with tariffs: Ex-foreign minister
On Saturday, former Mexican Foreign Minister Jorge Castaneda slammed President Donald Trump on MSNBC for using the threat of mutually catastrophic tariffs to force Mexico to do his bidding on border policy.
"With this agreement, as you know, Mexico will be deploying its National Guard troops throughout the country, particularly on the southern border there, going to also increase action to dismantle human trafficking operations, and accept an expansion of a Trump administration program which makes some migrants being forced to may in Mexico while their asylum claims are being heard in the U.S.," said host Alex Witt. "Do you think this is being a good deal for Mexico?"
Commentary
Donald Trump is the weakest authoritarian strongman ever
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have been hot controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
This week, Donald Trump backed down from his boneheaded threat to impose expansive new tariffs on Mexican goods unless Mexico pays for the wall fixes the US immigration system. This came after our neighbors to the South offered a vague promise to step up efforts to keep refugees from applying for asylum at our border. He then declared victory.
Breaking Banner
Nancy Pelosi slaps down Trump for using ‘temper tantrums’ to get his way
On Friday, President Donald Trump finally announced that he had secured a deal with Mexico over controlling migrants at the southern border.
The terms of this deal are currently unknown, but they evidently satisfy the president enough to walk back his threatened 5 percent tariff on Mexican goods, a threat which rattled his own party and had several GOP senators starting to break with him.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), however, still does not view this as a good resolution, according to CNN. On Saturday, she sharply criticized Trump for his behavior, saying, "Threats and temper tantrums are no way to negotiate foreign policy."