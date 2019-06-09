Quantcast
Trump freaks out on media for reporting on his Mexico trade deal scam with 'Enemy of the People' rage tweets

President Donald Trump launched yet another attack on the press for reporting that his Mexico trade deal he so proudly boasted he negotiated was actually put together months ago — well before he threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican goods.

In a multi-Tweet blast early Sunday morning, he hammered both the New York Times and CNN for their reportage and accused them of wanting America to fail — for some reason.

“Another false report in the Failing @nytimes. We have been trying to get some of these Border Actions for a long time, as have other administrations, but were not able to get them, or get them in full, until our signed agreement with Mexico,” he wrote before later adding, “The Failing @nytimes, & ratings challenged @CNN, will do anything possible to see our Country fail! They are truly The Enemy of the People!”

