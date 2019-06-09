Trump freaks out on media for reporting on his Mexico trade deal scam with ‘Enemy of the People’ rage tweets

President Donald Trump launched yet another attack on the press for reporting that his Mexico trade deal he so proudly boasted he negotiated was actually put together months ago — well before he threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican goods.

In a multi-Tweet blast early Sunday morning, he hammered both the New York Times and CNN for their reportage and accused them of wanting America to fail — for some reason.

“Another false report in the Failing @nytimes. We have been trying to get some of these Border Actions for a long time, as have other administrations, but were not able to get them, or get them in full, until our signed agreement with Mexico,” he wrote before later adding, “The Failing @nytimes, & ratings challenged @CNN, will do anything possible to see our Country fail! They are truly The Enemy of the People!”

You can see the tweets below:

Another false report in the Failing @nytimes. We have been trying to get some of these Border Actions for a long time, as have other administrations, but were not able to get them, or get them in full, until our signed agreement with Mexico. Additionally, and for many years,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

…..Mexico was not being cooperative on the Border in things we had, or didn’t have, and now I have full confidence, especially after speaking to their President yesterday, that they will be very cooperative and want to get the job properly done. Importantly, some things….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

…..not mentioned in yesterday press release, one in particular, were agreed upon. That will be announced at the appropriate time. There is now going to be great cooperation between Mexico & the USA, something that didn’t exist for decades. However, if for some unknown reason… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019