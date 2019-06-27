Trump gets viciously ridiculed for demanding census be postponed after Supreme Court loss: ‘No do overs’

President Donald Trump launched a major Twitter tirade on Thursday afternoon because the Supreme Court ruled against his administration’s move to make a question about citizenship status part of the 2020 census.

Tweeting from Japan where he is participating on the G-20 Summit, the president snarled, “Seems totally ridiculous that our government, and indeed Country, cannot ask a basic question of Citizenship in a very expensive, detailed and important Census, in this case for 2020. I have asked the lawyers if they can delay the Census, no matter how long, until the United States Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision on this very critical matter. Can anyone really believe that as a great Country, we are not able the ask whether or not someone is a Citizen. Only in America!’ in two parts.

Twitter users were quick to point out that his lawyers were likely to be slapped down once again, because the U.S. Constitution sets the rules for when the census is taken.

As one Twitter user bluntly informed the president: “Hey, dipshit – its in the Constitution.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A sampling of the social media derision can be viewed below:

Seems totally ridiculous that our government, and indeed Country, cannot ask a basic question of Citizenship in a very expensive, detailed and important Census, in this case for 2020. I have asked the lawyers if they can delay the Census, no matter how long, until the….. ADVERTISEMENT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

…..United States Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision on this very critical matter. Can anyone really believe that as a great Country, we are not able the ask whether or not someone is a Citizen. Only in America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

You can’t delay the damn census — it’s constitutionally required every 10 years. — Michael Gallant (@MikeJGallant) June 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The party of “law and order” when they don’t like a law. — Mike Mitchell (@MikeMitchNH) June 27, 2019

No do overs, right? ADVERTISEMENT — Corinne Favero (@CorinneFavero) June 27, 2019

dude. half of us were born in Kenya . We just didn’t want to tell ya. — AAmom (@AVD911) June 27, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Delay the census until you get your way?! The Supreme Court that you STACKED has spoken. — BReese (@bonniesue65) June 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

…umm First Dude, the #SCOTUS has MADE a final and decisive decision. In your humble words: #nodoover. 🙋🏻‍♀️ — lynndelaney (@lynndelaney) June 27, 2019

US Constitution Article 1, Section 2.3: The actual Enumeration shall be made within three Years after the first Meeting of the Congress of the United States, and within every subsequent Term of ten Years, in such Manner as they shall by Law direct. ADVERTISEMENT — PatPope (@PatPope) June 27, 2019

Also seems totally ridiculous that a foreign enemy can elect a US president, but here we are! — {{ $space_age_living }} (@spaceageliving) June 27, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

There should be a question on the census that asks if you have been sexually assaulted by @realDonaldTrump — Don Wright (@dwttennis) June 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

you dont get to write the rules. — Jeff Lewis (@ChicagoPhotoSho) June 27, 2019

Except it hasn’t been asked ever! — MeanderingTraveler (@Thseldo4me) June 27, 2019