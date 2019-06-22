Trump goes on manic tirade after being asked about new rape allegation: Women get ‘paid money to say bad things about me’
On Saturday, facing reporters at the White House, President Donald Trump flatly denied the rape allegation of advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, attacked New York Magazine for publishing it, and suggested that women are being “paid money” to make false accusations against him.
“I have no idea who this woman is,” said Trump. “This is a woman who’s also accused other men of things, as you know. It is a totally false accusation. I think she was married, as I read, I have no idea who she is, but she was married to a — actually nice guy, Johnson, a newscaster.”
“There’s a photograph of you and her,” shouted one reporter.
“Standing with my coat on in a line, give me a break. With my back to the camera,” said Trump. “I have no idea who she is. What she did is terrible. What’s going on. It’s a total false accusation, and I don’t know anything about her, and she’s made this charge against others, and you know, people have to be careful because they’re playing with very dangerous territory, and when they do that and it’s happening more and more. When you look at what happened to Justice Kavanaugh and you look at what’s happening to others, you can’t do that for the sake of publicity.”
“New York Magazine is a failing magazine, it’s ready to go out of business from what I hear,” said Trump. “They’ll do anything they can, but this is about many men, and I was one of the many men that she wrote about. It’s a totally false accusation. I have absolutely no idea who she is. There’s some picture where we’re shaking hands it looks like at some kind of event. I have my coat on. I have my wife standing next to me, and I didn’t know her husband, but he was a newscaster, but I have no idea who she is, none whatsoever. It’s a false accusation, and it’s a disgrace that a magazine like New York, which is one of the reasons it’s failing, people don’t read it anymore, so they’re trying to get readership by using me. It’s not good.”
“You know, there were cases that the mainstream media didn’t pick up, and I don’t know if you’ve seen them and they were put on Fox, but there were numerous cases where women were paid money to say bad things about me,” Trump added. “You can’t do that. You can’t do that, and those women did wrong things, that women were actually paid money to say bad things about me. But here’s the case, it’s an absolute disgrace that she’s allowed to do that.”
