Trump goes on ragetweet tirade at ‘abuser’ Mexico with threat ‘America has had enough!’

President Donald Trump was off and running on Twitter early Sunday morning, attacking two of his favorite targets: Democrats and Mexico.

In a series of tweets, the president lashed out — once again — at Mexico by warning its government, “America has had enough!”

You can see the tweets below:

The Democrats are doing nothing on the Border to address the Humanitarian and National Security Crisis! Could be fixed so easily if they would vote with Republicans to fix the loopholes. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

People have been saying for years that we should talk to Mexico. The problem is that Mexico is an “abuser” of the United States, taking but never giving. It has been this way for decades. Either they stop the invasion of our Country by Drug Dealers, Cartels, Human Traffickers…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

….Coyotes and Illegal Immigrants, which they can do very easily, or our many companies and jobs that have been foolishly allowed to move South of the Border, will be brought back into the United States through taxation (Tariffs). America has had enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019