Trump has a 2020 election ‘challenge’ as suburban voters and wealthy donors flee him: Vanity Fair reporter

During an MSNBC panel discussion on Donald Trump’s re-election hopes in 2020, a reporter for Vanity Fair said the president’s chances may be narrowing due to changes from the 2016 election that led to his surprising win.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Gabriel Sherman said Trump has solidified his base, but that independents are fleeing. Add to that, rich benefactors who have been big supporters of the GOP are backing off.

“Here’s the thing,” Sherman began. “Clearly the people that are loyal to Trump, we saw this just last week when he was in Orlando for his kickoff rally, everyone reported it was a rehash of all of the 2016 campaign catch words and slogans.”

“So it seems even though he hasn’t delivered on any number of these problems; we don’t have the wall, Mexico hasn’t paid for it and the numbers at the border are far higher under President Trump than they’ve been prior to President Trump,” he continued. “It seems like maybe his die-hard base will still stick with him. But clearly the [Trump] campaign is worried about the voters, suburban voters, who seem to be able to go in another direction.”

“Another problem he faces is his biggest financial backer in 2016, the Mercer family, has all but disappeared from politics and pulled back,” he explained.

