Trump has an ‘invulnerable reality distortion field’ — that makes Republicans defend the indefensible: GOP strategist
Republicans are put in a difficult position by President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept reality, a top GOP strategist explained on MSNBC on Monday.
Anchor Kasie Hunt played a clip of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attempting to defend Trump’s public statements that he could accept foreign election interference in hopes of being re-elected in 2020 despite his lousy poll numbers.
GOP strategist Michael Steel offered his analysis of the situation facing Republicans.
“This is the hardest thing for every surrogate of President Trump and every Congressional Republican to deal with,” Steel explained. “His position is wrong. His position is indefensible. His position, even when he cleaned it up, wasn’t really right.”
“And because it’s so central to the questions about the legitimacy of his election in 2016, the president’s mind can’t be changed about this, which is why everyone who wants to defend him in public has to find their own way of defending the indefensible,” he continued.
“And basically turning somersaults,” Hunt noted.
“I think one of the best examples of this exact strategy came in that lengthy interview that President Trump did with ABC when he talked to George Stephanopoulos about the Mueller report,” Hunt said, playing a clip of Trump making clearly false claims about the findings of the special counsel investigation and refusing to be corrected.
“There is something amazing about the invulnerable reality distortion field around the president,” Steel noted.
“No facts that are contrary to his chosen narrative are ever perceived by the president, and he just — he lives in that alternate universe,” Steel said. “You can’t get him out of it.”
Watch:
