Trump is endangering the US by governing like he’s directing a reality TV show: officials

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump seems to be waffling on whether or not he wants a war in Iran. As it stands, he seems to be against it, pulling back on a military strike that would have killed 150 people and most certainly begun another Middle Eastern war.

In a report from the Washington Post, leaders from policy to politics are telling the president to get it together. The “freewheeling” style of politics may have been a quirky style, but now it’s putting the United States in a difficult position.

Trump’s defenders spent Sunday making the rounds on news talk shows reassuring the world that the president knows what he’s doing and his advisors agree with his decisions. But it isn’t just about the Iran catastrophe; Trump ran scared when it came to the ICE raids he was planning for Sunday.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called Trump “somebody setting afire a basket full of paper and then putting it out.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) agreed, saying, “I don’t believe that anyone should receive credit for a crisis of their own making.”

Joining those two was Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) who said that Trump’s handling of Iran meant that “even when there are strikes on tankers, we see again our allies very skeptical to even believe us right now.”

He went on to say that it’s clear there’s no strategy to anything Trump is doing. He’s running the show like reality TV, where he’s working to build “drama.” A cliff-hanger doesn’t govern American foreign policy during sweeps month.

University of Minnesota political science professor Larry Jacobs called Trump’s leadership behavior confusing at best.

“Ronald Reagan was very clear; there’s no ambiguity about his views about the world and his willingness to pursue them. None,” he told The Post. “Sometimes he was criticized . . . but there was a clarity and a consistency and a pattern that was established.”

“Both our allies and our enemies are at a loss to understand what the president means,” he also said.

It was just one month ago when Trump threated to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods entering the United States, which would put companies and Americans in a tight spot for purchase from cars to produce. At the last minute, he declared there was a deal, citing an agreement some Mexican officials said they made in December.

“Trump’s threats work to some extent against weak targets, but not against stronger ones. Canada and Mexico, which are so dependent on exports to the U.S., have been willing to make tough concessions rather than risk serious harm to their own economies. Korea, which is so dependent on the U.S. security umbrella, was also willing to do a quick deal,” said Western Washington University economics professor Edward Alden. “But bigger trading partners — China, the E.U., even Japan — have proved far less compliant.”

When it comes to the ICE raids, Democrats are labeling it as “government hostage-taking,” The Post said. Others couldn’t help but notice that Trump’s leak violates Trump’s own guidelines.

“Any leak telegraphing sensitive law enforcement operations is egregious and puts our officers’ safety in danger,” said ICE spokesperson Carol Danko.

“President Trump gives millions facing deportation two weeks before his next tweet attack,” tweeted Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL). “Their fate depends on whether Congress will allow him to indefinitely jail children. This is America?”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
