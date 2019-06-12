Trump is treating executive privilege like a ‘magic wand’ to ward off investigations: CNN legal analyst
On Wednesday, legal analyst Elie Honig ripped Trump for using executive privilege as a “magic wand” during an interview with CNN’s Brooke Bawldin.
Controversy over the 2020 citizenship question rose today after Trump sought to use executive privilege to keep records hidden.
“Documents related to the controversial citizenship question on the 2020 census, and the House Oversight Committee wants to see the documents and threaten contempt charges for Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for withholding them, but this morning the president made a preemptive strike. Before the House could vote on contempt, he announced he was invoking executive privilege to keep the documents under wraps,” Baldwin explained.
“How is this case of executive privilege different from other congressional subpoenas?” Bawldin asked.
Honig then explained Trump’s unprecedented use of an executive privilege.
“This White House has already been extremely aggressive in their use of executive privilege,” he said. “Every White House has used it at times, but, this White House has been way more aggressive than prior administrations.”
He added, “This indication of executive privilege on the citizenship question goes a step beyond. They’re treating executive privilege like a magic wand. It is not just something that the president gets to say; ‘I don’t want to turn it over because I’m president.’ It is supposed to be a very narrow exception. It was laid out in the Richard Nixon case, and the Supreme Court said it is really supposed to be reserved for your top secret, your military secrets, your Intel, your national security. It is not this magic wand that you could make subpoenas go away with.”
Watch below via CNN:
Breaking Banner
House Oversight Committee votes to hold Bill Barr and Wilbur Ross in contempt for stonewalling Census investigation
On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for their refusal to cooperate with the investigation into how the Trump administration is rigging the 2020 Census against Democrats and people of color.
In a statement prior to the vote, a spokesperson for House Oversight chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) said that the Justice Department and the Commerce Department "have made no commitment or counter-offer regarding any of the critical documents in our subpoenas."
The Trump administration invoked executive privilege over the Census documents ahead of the vote.
‘When I hear the ‘I word’ I think of imbecile’: MSNBC panel mocks Trump’s stupidity for trying to be impeached
President Donald Trump has tried to egg on Democrats and encourage them to impeach him. An MSNBC panel walked through several strange personality traits that seem to be contributing to his eagerness.
According to Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker, Trump appears to be "goading" Democrats into impeaching him "because he believed it would be beneficial for him." She noted that Trump, ironically, seems to be looking at former President Bill Clinton as a guide. Clinton not only survived but thrived.
"At the end of the day everyone I talked to, President Trump does not want to be impeached he understands that will be a bad thing," she said. Though he seems to be intrigued by it, calling impeachment "the I-word."
Sheriff’s Detective says he’s ‘sick of sodomy’ – delivers Bible-pounding sermon calling for execution of LGBT people
'Sick of Sodomy Getting Crammed Down Our Throats'A Tennessee Sheriff's Detective is under fire after calling for the Bible-based state-sponsored arrest and execution of all LGBTQ people.
Detective Grayson Fritts, who is also a pastor at the All Scripture Baptist Church in Knoxville, on Sunday, June 2, delivered a sermon (video below) titled "Why Leviticus 20:13 Should Still Be Enforced."
As Fritts begins his hour and seven-minute long sermon, he says he doesn't want to preach about Leviticus – a portion of the Old Testament Bible that calls for men who sleep with men to be put to death – but says he has to. He also says he's "sick of sodomy getting crammed down our throats," suggesting he might want to preach abut Leviticus more than he suggests.