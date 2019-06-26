Trump issues veiled threat to Jerry Falwell Jr: ‘I could tell you stories’

President Donald Trump issued what sounded like a veiled threat to Jerry Falwell Jr. during a speech to an evangelical audience.

The president spoke Wednesday at the Faith and Freedom Coalition 2019 Road to Majority Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., where he thanked Falwell — who has been implicated a racy photo scandal involving his wife, a pool boy and Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen.

“Jerry Falwell is a friend of mine, and he was with me right from the beginning, and he’s so happy about it,” Trump said, smiling and pausing a bit. “I could tell you stories. He said that he was so honored to be there. He understood from the beginning what was going on.”

Falwell reportedly hired Cohen to track down and destroy “personal” photos of his wife, Becki Tilley, taken at a resort the couple visited with a much younger man, Giancarlo Granda, the couple had befriended and then loaned $4.7 million to purchase a stake in a youth hostel.

“He did say, and so did Pastor Robert Jeffress, a great friend of mine, they say: ‘Our president may not be the best at the Bible,'” Trump told the laughing crowd, “he may not have read it 2,000 times, but he’s the best for us.'”