Trump jumped to Speaker Pelosi’s defense in marathon Fox News interview
In a strange twist, President Donald Trump appeared to defend House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Wednesday.
Hannity began by saying to Trump that he believes Pelosi has lost control of her own party, as officials like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) continue to call for impeachment.
“I say Nancy Pelosi is the speaker in name only,” Hannity told Trump, calling Ocasio-Cortez the real start.
But what Trump said was the unusual point.
“I think Nancy Pelosi probably has control of it, I hear different things, but I think she does,” Trump said, appearing to defend the Speaker. “She knows what she’s doing. We will see how it all comes out.”
Pelosi has been ruthless in calling out the president, something analysts have speculated bothers him because he’s not accustomed to being talked down to by a strong woman. In the past, however, Trump has been attacked by members of his own party that he ultimately becomes friends with.
The interview lasted for the remainder of Hannity’s show, and the host was forced to talk over the president in an attempt to end it. At that point, Laura Ingraham came on and began talking to the president as well.
Watch in the clip below:
