Trump keeps talking about the last military standoff with Iran — Here’s what really happened
In 2016, 10 sailors were captured by Iran. Trump is making it a political issue. Our investigation shows that it was a Navy failure, and the problems run deep.
Just before sunset on Jan. 12, 2016, 10 American sailors strayed into Iranian territorial waters in the Persian Gulf, a navigation error with potentially grave consequences. On their way to a spying mission, the Americans had set sail from Kuwait to Bahrain. It was a long-distance trek that some senior commanders in the Navy’s 5th Fleet had warned they were neither equipped nor trained to execute.
Surrounded by four boats operated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the U.S. sailors, in two small gunboats, surrendered rather than opening fire. The officer in charge of the mission later said he understood that had a firefight erupted, it could well have provoked a wider conflict and scuttled the controversial nuclear deal the two countries were poised to implement in mere days.
The Navy dialed up an elaborate rescue mission to free the sailors from tiny Farsi Island involving fighter jets and a U.S. aircraft carrier strike group. But the return of the sailors was ultimately secured peacefully. The nuclear deal went forward with the U.S. providing sanctions relief and unfreezing billions in Iranian assets in exchange for Tehran’s promise to curb its nuclear ambitions.
President Donald Trump explicitly invoked the 2016 incident last week as he weighed actions against Iran amid rising tensions. Trump told Time magazine that his predecessor, Barack Obama, had mishandled the high-stakes confrontation, a mistake he would not make. “The only reason the sailors were let go is that we started making massive payments to them the following day,” Trump said. “Otherwise the sailors would still be there.”
But a ProPublica investigation makes clear that Trump’s repeated claims about the captured sailors – Obama’s weakness; that the money was improper – obscure the more troubling realities exposed by the Navy’s 2016 debacle in the Persian Gulf. The Farsi Island mission was a gross failure, involving issues that have plagued the Navy in recent years: inadequate training, poor leadership, and a disinclination to heed the warnings of its men and women about the true extent of its vulnerabilities.
‘Who are these people?’: Nicolle Wallace baffled by the ‘zombies’ who carry out Trump’s policies
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace was mystified on Monday by how Donald Trump administration officials can morally justify their "horrific" conduct.
"There is a stench," Wallace noted. "Those are the powerful words written to describe the humanitarian crisis at the border now resulting in the suffering of children and infants as the president and his administration concoct a toxic brew of political opportunism and operational incompetence."
"Blockbuster reporting from multiple news organizations drawing our attention to the tragedy unfurling on U.S. soil at the direction of the Trump Administration," she noted.
Trump keeps talking about the last military standoff with Iran — Here’s what really happened
In 2016, 10 sailors were captured by Iran. Trump is making it a political issue. Our investigation shows that it was a Navy failure, and the problems run deep.
Just before sunset on Jan. 12, 2016, 10 American sailors strayed into Iranian territorial waters in the Persian Gulf, a navigation error with potentially grave consequences. On their way to a spying mission, the Americans had set sail from Kuwait to Bahrain. It was a long-distance trek that some senior commanders in the Navy’s 5th Fleet had warned they were neither equipped nor trained to execute.
CNN
CNN’s Brooke Baldwin stunned that Trump fans don’t care how many women accuse him of assault
CNN's Brooke Baldwin on Monday expressed astonishment that journalist E. Jean Carroll's rape allegations against President Donald Trump haven't gotten more attention.
During a discussion with CNN's Gloria Borger, Baldwin broke down how a shocking number of women have made allegations of sexual misconduct against the president, who was also caught on camera bragging about sexually assaulting women in the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape from 2006.