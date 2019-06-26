Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump lashes out at US women’s soccer player for refusing to visit the White House

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump lashed out at a U.S. women’s national soccer team who has publicly criticized him.

Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe, who joined former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest during the National Anthem, strongly denied that she would accept the president’s invitation to visit the White House if her squad wins the Women’s World Cup now underway.

“I’m not going to the f*cking White House,” Rapinoe told Eight by Eight Magazine, saying she doubted Trump would risk inviting them. “We’re not gonna be invited. I doubt it.”

Trump has canceled visits by other championship teams, such as this year’s Philadelphia Eagles, after most of the players vowed to decline the invitation.

The president attacked Rapinoe and promised to invite the women’s national team if they won the World Cup championship.

“Women’s soccer player, @meganrapino, just stated that she is ‘not going to the F…ing White House if we win,'” Trump tweeted. “Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level ..in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!” he added. “We haven’t yet…invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Damning new details emerge on letter Trump drafted that explicitly linked Comey’s firing to Russia probe

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

The latest report from journalist Murray Waas in the New York Review of Books offers damning new details about a letter that President Donald Trump drafted that explicitly linked the firing of former FBI Director James Comey to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Waas, who claims that he has personally examined the draft, reports that the original draft of Trump's letter justifying Comey's dismissal made it plain that he was displeased with the FBI for investigating whether the Trump campaign helped Russia interfere in the election.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway annihilates Trump’s claim that Twitter censors him

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

On Wednesday, following Trump's virtually incomprehensible rant on Fox Business about how Twitter is secretly stifling his content, conservative lawyer George Conway posted a scathing rebuke of his behavior:

https://twitter.com/gtconway3d/status/1143868020424617989?s=21

George Conway, the husband of Trump's former campaign manager and counselor Kellyanne Conway, has been a frequent and vocal critic of the president's behavior.

Republicans have increasingly scapegoated an imagined political conspiracy of social media companies for every problem that they have online, claiming that there is a plot to censor or "shadow ban" conservative content.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

This is how Florida Republicans plan to hand the election to Trump in 2020

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 26, 2019

By

In 2018, voters in Florida passed Amendment 4, restoring voting rights to ex-felons. The measure passed 65 to 35 percent.

Now, Florida Governor and major Trump ally Ron DeSantis is expected to blunt the impact of the measure by approving a bill that would require ex-felons to have paid off all fees connected to their sentence before voting. That means Donald Trump might get a major boost in 2020, reports the Daily Beast.

SB 7066 requires ex-felons to pay off all financial obligations from their sentencing or get them excused by a judge.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

The 2020 election needs you. There are 18 months until the election, and the Supreme Court is on the line. I'm trying to add journalists to do more exclusive reports. Let me get rid of the ads for you, and put your support toward 100% progressive reporting. Want to ensure your voice is heard? Join me and restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

HELP TAKE BACK AMERICA
close-link