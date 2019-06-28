Trump-loving Matt Gaetz now under official investigation for threat to Michael Cohen

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), the Trump-loving congressman who has become notorious for his failed attempts to derail hearings on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, is now officially under investigation from the House Committee on Ethics.

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein reports that Gaetz is being investigated for whether his veiled Twitter threat against former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen was a serious attempt at witness tampering.

“This is done because Gaetz refused the committee’s request for an interview on the matter,” Stein notes.

NEW: The House Ethics committee has established an investigative subcommittee to look into whether Rep. Matt Gaetz sought to threaten, intimidate or harass Michael Cohen. This is done because Gaetz refused the committee’s request for an interview on the matter. ADVERTISEMENT — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, Gaetz sent out a tweet just ahead of Cohen’s scheduled congressional testimony in which he warned the former Trump associate that he could expose him for allegedly cheating on his wife.

“Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends?” he wrote in a tweet addressed to Cohen. “Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison…she’s about to learn a lot.”

Gaetz subsequently apologized for targeting Cohen, but it apparently hasn’t quelled calls for the Florida lawmaker to be investigated for witness tampering.