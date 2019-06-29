Quantcast
Trump praises Putin then complains about John McCain in interview on Russian state TV: ‘I never liked him much’

According to Russia media analyst Julia Davis, Donald Trump spoke with reporters from Russian state TV where he expressed his admiration for President Vladimir Putin before taking shots at the late Senator John McCain (R-AZ).

In  a series of tweets, Davis wrote, “Trump engages with Russia’s state TV, gives a brief interview to the same television station that routinely mocks him (Rossiya 24), repeatedly says that Putin ‘is a terrific person’ and insists that Russia and the U.S. should do more trading.”

According to the Daily Beast writer, Trump also took time to disparage the GOP senator, with Davis tweeting: “Trump: ‘I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be… I never liked him much.'”

You can see the tweets below:

