Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump rage tweets against New York Times — as John Dean prepares to testify about Mueller report

Published

15 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump accused the New York Times of practicing “sick journalism” in a tweet fired off hours before former White House counsel John Dean was expected to testify before Congress.

Dean, a CNN contributor and former lawyer for President Richard Nixon’s White House, was a key witness during the Watergate hearings, and he will highlight findings by special counsel Robert Mueller during testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

Trump was angered by Times reporting on his negotiations with Mexico to avert punitive tariffs, and he denounced those reports as inaccurate.

“When will the Failing New York Times admit that their front page story on the the new Mexico deal at the Border is a FRAUD and nothing more than a badly reported ‘hit job’ on me,” Trump tweeted, “something that has been going on since the first day I announced for the presidency! Sick Journalism.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Bryan Cranston perfectly nails Trump — without mentioning his name — during Tony acceptance speech

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

After receiving his Tony award for his portrayal of Howard Beale in Broadway's Network,  actor Bryan Cranston took a shot at President Donald Trump on Sunday night.

Reflecting on playing the newsman who is driven mad and becomes the truth-telling "prophet of the airwaves," the popular actor tied it to our current times.

"Howard Beale is a fictitious TV news man who found his way in the line of fire because of his pursuit of the truth," he told the audience

"I would like to dedicate this to all of the real journalists around the world, both in the press, the print media, and also the broadcast media, who actually are in the line of fire with their pursuit of the truth," Cranston continued. "The media is not the enemy of the people. Demagoguery is the enemy of the people."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump rage tweets against New York Times — as John Dean prepares to testify about Mueller report

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump accused the New York Times of practicing "sick journalism" in a tweet fired off hours before former White House counsel John Dean was expected to testify before Congress.

Dean, a CNN contributor and former lawyer for President Richard Nixon's White House, was a key witness during the Watergate hearings, and he will highlight findings by special counsel Robert Mueller during testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

Trump was angered by Times reporting on his negotiations with Mexico to avert punitive tariffs, and he denounced those reports as inaccurate.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell’s buddies showered with grant money and special treatment — thanks to wife Elaine Chao

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

An aide to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao helped direct grant money and other benefits to Kentucky, which her husband Mitch McConnell represents in the U.S. Senate.

Chao aide Todd Inman helped advise the Senate majority leader and local Kentucky officials on grants totaling $78 million as McConnell prepares to run for re-election, and he said in an email to the Republican senator's office that the Transportation secretary had personally asked him to intervene, reported Politico.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]