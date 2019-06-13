Trump rage tweets comparison of his state visit with queen to accepting campaign assistance from Putin

President Donald Trump reacted angrily to a morning of strongly negative coverage about his admission that he would accept foreign campaign assistance.

The president insisted the media had misrepresented statements he made on video to ABC News, and compared that election assistance to state visits and discussions with foreign leaders as part of his government service.

“I meet and talk to ‘foreign governments’ every day,” Trump tweeted. “I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland.”

We talked about ‘Everything!'” he continued. “Should I immediately call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters.”

Trump didn’t specify what part of his remarks were not covered, or how his statements could have been taken out of context.