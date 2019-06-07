Trump rages at Pelosi’s ‘disgusting’ prison comment after his own rhetoric comes back to bite him

President Donald Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after facing a daylong backlash for attacking her from the cemetery at Normandy.

The president insulted Pelosi and former special counsel Robert Mueller during a Fox News interview moments before a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and he was widely criticized in TV coverage of the event.

Trump responded by complaining about Pelosi, who declined to criticize him during an MSNBC interview from Normandy, but told senior Democrats during a meeting Tuesday that she would rather see Trump “in prison” than impeached.

“Nervous Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace to herself and her family for having made such a disgusting statement, especially since I was with foreign leaders overseas,” Trump tweeted. “There is no evidence for such a thing to have been said.”

“Nervous Nancy & Dems are getting Zero work done in Congress,” he added, “and have no intention of doing anything other going on a fishing expedition to see if they can find anything on me – both illegal & unprecedented in U.S. history. There was no Collusion – Investigate the Investigators! Go to work on Drug Price Reductions & Infrastructure!”