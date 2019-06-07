Quantcast
Trump rages at Pelosi’s ‘disgusting’ prison comment after his own rhetoric comes back to bite him

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after facing a daylong backlash for attacking her from the cemetery at Normandy.

The president insulted Pelosi and former special counsel Robert Mueller during a Fox News interview moments before a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and he was widely criticized in TV coverage of the event.

Trump responded by complaining about Pelosi, who declined to criticize him during an MSNBC interview from Normandy, but told senior Democrats during a meeting Tuesday that she would rather see Trump “in prison” than impeached.

“Nervous Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace to herself and her family for having made such a disgusting statement, especially since I was with foreign leaders overseas,” Trump tweeted. “There is no evidence for such a thing to have been said.”

“Nervous Nancy & Dems are getting Zero work done in Congress,” he added, “and have no intention of doing anything other going on a fishing expedition to see if they can find anything on me – both illegal & unprecedented in U.S. history. There was no Collusion – Investigate the Investigators! Go to work on Drug Price Reductions & Infrastructure!”

2020 Election

BUSTED: Republicans lashed out at Dems over congressional pay raises — as GOP leaders negotiated for one

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

After agreeing to meet with Democratic leaders to discuss raising the pay of lawmakers, Republicans turned right around and sent out a fundraising email accusing their colleagues across the aisle of trying to cash in while Americans are hurting.

According to a report from Politico, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) -- who both think it is time to raise congressional pay -- sat down with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D -MD) to discuss making a change on Tuesday after McCarthy admitted on NBC in May that a raise was overdue.

Breaking Banner

Presbyterian minister accused of using bizarre exorcism rituals to sexually abuse depressed men

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

A longtime Presbyterian minister from the city of Linden, New Jersey has been accused by his former church of sexually abusing depressed men as part of an "exorcism" ritual aimed at removing their "evil spirits."

MyCentralJersey.com reports that the Dr. Rev. William Weaver faces accusations from three different men who allege he abused them during times when they were depressed and in need of spiritual guidance.

2020 Election

Previously ‘spineless’ Republicans poised to turn on Trump now that his unpopular tariffs may cost them their seats

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

According to a report from the Guardian's Ross Barkan, Republicans already faced with running for office in 2020 with an unpopular president at the head of the GOP ticket are about to turn on Donald Trump if they sense they may lose their seats in Congress and control of the Oval Office because of his trade war with China and now Mexico.

Calling many GOP lawmakers "spineless" for continually failing to stand up to Trump, Barkan writes in his opinion piece that GOP members were furious after a recent briefing on the president's still developing tariff plans.

