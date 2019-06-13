Trump saying he’ll take dirt from foreign governments is ‘a threat to the national security’: Former FBI official
President Donald Trump told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Thursday that he would not necessarily call the FBI if he was ever again in the position of a foreign power offering him campaign dirt on his opponents.
As former FBI general counsel Jim Baker told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Friday, this is a serious problem.
“It’s distressing,” said Baker. “The president is wrong. He’s simply wrong about what he’s saying. Americans, political figures or people working in campaigns should absolutely report to the FBI if they’re contacted by a foreign government or foreign officials trying to give information to the United States in some way. It’s just not what we should do. It’s a threat to the national security. Depending on what the facts and circumstances are, could very well be illegal. But it’s just wrong, frankly. It’s wrong.”
“And it could be designed simply to try to sow dissent in the United States as well,” said Blitzer. “Which is what the U.S. intelligence community concluded the Russian involvement in 2016—”
“Exactly,” said Baker. “We’re not talking about Norway here. We’re talking about Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Saudi Arabia. These countries that are not democracies and do not like the system that the United States has. They’re no friends of ours in that sense. They do not want to see our political system work well.”
“So what message does it send to Russia, for example, what we just heard?” Blitzer asked.
“It’s a terrible message,” said Baker. “It’s inviting them to do more of what they did before. And I find it distressing, and I would expect it’s highly demoralizing to the folks in the FBI and the intelligence community who have been working hard to make sure that this kind of thing doesn’t happen. And I think a message to the Russians and to others is that even though the president is making these statements, the people at the FBI are bound and determined not to let this happen.”
CNN legal analyst explains why Trump feels confident he’ll get away with saying he can take foreign dirt
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," legal analyst Joey Jackson told anchor Wolf Blitzer why Trump does not expect to face any sort of long-term political blowback from his comments that he would happily consider taking political dirt on his opponents from foreign geopolitical adversaries.
Blitzer asked Jackson whether "the Mueller report, the failure to find criminal experience encouraged potentially this kind of behavior," to which Jackson said yes. "I think that behavior is all about consequences, and when there are no consequences, the behavior continues."
"Let's look first at poll numbers," said Jackson. "When your poll numbers don't move because you have a base of people behind you, no matter what you do, no matter what you say, you're emboldened to act in the manner in which you've acted. When you have a Mueller report that comes out which does not address, really, the issue, it did certainly address the issue of obstruction but made no recommendation on that. When there's a clear road map for Congress but you have an AG who you appoint who says 'no obstruction,' there are no consequences and you continue."
CNN reporter reveals GOP lawmaker’s stunned three-word response to Trump’s disastrous ABC interview
CNN reporter Phil Mattingly said on Thursday that a Republican member of the House of Representatives sent him a stunned text message on Wednesday night after watching President Donald Trump's disastrous ABC interview in which he said he would welcome help from foreign governments who offer dirt on his opponents.
During a discussion about the fallout of Trump saying he'd be happy to take information from foreign rivals ahead of the 2020 campaign, Mattingly claimed that many Republican lawmakers do not agree with the president's position, but are afraid to call him out publicly.
"After the interview broke... I got a text message from a Republican House member, which had three words: 'Why? Just why?'" he revealed. "As in, why even invite this and why bring this on and why say that everybody does it, because everybody does not do it. Everybody operates in opposition research but not from a foreign entity or foreign adversary."