Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump signals pardon for Michael Flynn — and insists impeachment is not ‘permissable’

Published

12 mins ago

on

- Commentary

Many across the nation were stunned Wednesday evening when ABC News released video of their interview showing President Donald Trump declaring he absolutely would accept illegal information from a foreign power – specifically, even a hostile foreign power including Russia – which would be against the law.

Just twelve hours later in an early Thursday morning Twitter rant, the President of the United States continued his blatant disregard for the law, by publicly signaling a pardon for convicted felon Mike Flynn, Trump’s disgraced former National Security Advisor.

Flynn, whose extensive contacts with the Russians were detailed in the Mueller Report that the President clearly has not read, has retained a new attorney. She is a “Mueller-bashing” Fox News contributor who pushes conspiracy theories and claims Flynn was framed.

Here’s the President applauding Flynn’s choice, and all but promising a pardon:

General Michael Flynn, the 33 year war hero who has served with distinction, has not retained a good lawyer, he has retained a GREAT LAWYER, Sidney Powell. Best Wishes and Good Luck to them both!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

That was not Trump’s only egregious act Thursday AM.

He tweeted out a supposed quote from Trump-loving lawyer Alan Dershowitz, another in the line of attorneys like Rudy Giuliani who have, for reasons that likely will forever be unknown, have decided ton destroy their reputations in service to this monstrous man.

Notice the spelling and grammar irregularities, but most importantly, know this suggestion there is no “compelling evidence” is just plain false, and Dershowitz’s analysis has been debunked.

General Michael Flynn, the 33 year war hero who has served with distinction, has not retained a good lawyer, he has retained a GREAT LAWYER, Sidney Powell. Best Wishes and Good Luck to them both!

ADVERTISEMENT

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Trump also posted a series of tweets threatening the Democrats, which was just idiotic.

Republicans over the past 12 hours? Crickets.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump signals pardon for Michael Flynn — and insists impeachment is not ‘permissable’

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

Many across the nation were stunned Wednesday evening when ABC News released video of their interview showing President Donald Trump declaring he absolutely would accept illegal information from a foreign power – specifically, even a hostile foreign power including Russia – which would be against the law.

Just twelve hours later in an early Thursday morning Twitter rant, the President of the United States continued his blatant disregard for the law, by publicly signaling a pardon for convicted felon Mike Flynn, Trump's disgraced former National Security Advisor.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Great lawyer!’ Trump praises Michael Flynn’s new Mueller-hating attorney — a frequent Fox News guest

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump praised his disgraced national security adviser Michael Flynn's new attorney -- a staunch critic of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Flynn, a retired U.S. Army general and a Trump campaign adviser, agreed to cooperate with Mueller as part of a guilty plea for lying to FBI investigators about his discussions of sanctions with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Trump’s inauguration.

He recently fired his attorneys, as he awaits sentencing, and hired former prosecutor Sidney Powell -- a frequent Fox News guest who has described Mueller's team as "creeps on a mission" and urged Flynn to withdraw his guilty plea.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here are 4 ways the GOP’s star witness just undermined Trump’s bogus talking points about the Russia investigation

Published

9 hours ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

Andrew McCarthy has been an aggressive defender of President Donald Trump against the charges brought up by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation on Fox News and elsewhere. In fact, the former federal prosecutor has been such a fierce advocate for Trump and a purveyor of the right wing’s talking points that Republicans called him before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday to testify.

But before the committee and under penalty of perjury, McCarthy actually contradicted several of the GOP’s favorite talking points about the FBI investigation of the Trump campaign, as both John Amato and Kyle Cheney pointed out.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.—David Cay Johnston

TAKE A LOOK
close-link