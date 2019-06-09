Trump snarls at press for not treating him as well as Obama — then whines he deserves a national holiday in his name

President Donald Trump kept up his attacks on the press on Sunday morning while complaining that he has done more for the country than former President Barack Obama and, therefore, he deserves a national holiday in his name.

Keeping up his steady drumbeat of hatred of the press — which he has already called “the Enemy of the People” today — Trump tweeted: “If President Obama made the deals that I have made, both at the Border and for the Economy, the Corrupt Media would be hailing them as Incredible, & a National Holiday would be immediately declared. With me, despite our record setting Economy and all that I have done, no credit!”

You can see the tweet below: