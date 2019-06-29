Trump snarls back at Kamala Harris and Jimmy Carter is overseas press conference
According to a report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump snapped back at former President Jimmy Carter who questioned the legitimacy of his presidency and took some shots at Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) over her debate performance which garnered rave reviews.
In a speech following the G-20 conference, Trump called Carter a “terrible president” and pushed back at the former president for suggesting that Russia helped get him elected in 2016.
“Russia, Russia, Russia,” Trump exclaimed at the post-Group of 20 press conference. “He’s a Democrat and that’s a typical talking point.”
Turning to Harris — who saw her Democratic presidential nomination prospects rise after she took on former Vice President Joe Biden over his student bussing comments — Trump attempted to diminish her big night.
“‘She’s been given too much credit for what she did. It wasn’t that outstanding,’ Trump said. ‘He was hit harder than he should have been hit.’ Asked his own position on busing to desegregate public schools, Trump said he was developing a policy related to the issue that would be revealed in four weeks but declined to elaborate,” the Post reports.
You can read more here
2020 Election
Trump snarls back at Kamala Harris and Jimmy Carter is overseas press conference.
According to a report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump snapped back at former President Jimmy Carter who questioned the legitimacy of his presidency and took some shots at Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) over her debate performance which garnered rave reviews.
In a speech following the G-20 conference, Trump called Carter a “terrible president” and pushed back at the former president for suggesting that Russia helped get him elected in 2016.
2020 Election
HBO Real Time guest Joy Reid drops a truth-bomb on Trump and exposes the damage he’s done to the US
During the Overtime segment of HBO's "Real Time," MSNBC host Joy Reid flayed Donald Trump and explained to the panel that the damage the president has done to the U.S. that may never be repaired.
Asked by host Bill Maher if "America will ever be able to recover from Trump after he leaves office," with Maher pointedly adding "I keep saying he never will," guest Reid acknowledged it may be hard to make him leave.
"It's going to very hard, " Reid began. "I interviewed a lot of people from around the world who all said one thing: The thing that America has said about itself since World War II, we kind of suspected might be bullshit? Well, Donald Trump has made us feel, yup, it all was bullshit, we don't believe it anymore."
2020 Election
Democrats can’t afford to be complacent with Trump remaining dominant among white voters
Trump retains a built-in electoral advantage, and it's no good denying that. Are the Democrats ready to fight?
An elevator pitch is a simplified version of a complex idea, used to woo a potential investor, editor, sponsor or someone else with the power to "greenlight" a project. An elevator pitch should take no longer than 30 seconds.
This article originally appeared at Salon.
The 20 Democratic candidates on stage during the first two nights of first presidential debates each had only slightly more time than that to sell their ideas to the American people.