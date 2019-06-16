Trump spends ABC interview trying to discredit Robert Mueller as ‘conflicted’
President Donald Trump spent most of his interview with George Stephanopoulos blasting Special Counsel Robert Mueller, while he incorrectly quoted the report he published.
“I don’t care what he says. It doesn’t matter,” Trump said when Stephanopoulos cited the Mueller report. “He wanted to show everyone what a good counsel he was. Now, he may have gotten confused said with that fact that I’ve always said, ‘Robert Mueller was conflicted. He had numerous conflicts. One of them was the fact that he applied for to job to be the FBI director — the head of the FBI. And, by the way –”
Stephanopoulos stepped in to say that former top aide Steve Bannon said that it never happened.
“Steve Bannon wouldn’t know!” Trump raged. “Steve Bannon has no idea. [Mueller] was conflicted because we had a business transaction where I wouldn’t give him back a deposit he wanted–”
Stephanopoulos tried to intervene and note that Mueller addressed the claim, again, that Steve Bannon called it false.
“Steve Bannon wouldn’t know about it, or would hardly know about it,” Trump claimed. Given the news around it and the loose lips in the White House, chances are Bannon knows much more than the president anticipates.
Trump went on to say that Mueller had a good friendship with former FBI Director James Comey, which also called Mueller’s independence into question, he explained.
Mueller certainly knew and worked with Comey, but it was Republican Attorney General Bill Barr that Mueller and his wife were known to do things with.
Trump has spent much of the Mueller investigation working to discredit the investigators as being “never Trumpers.” Mueller’s report details only the facts of the findings. Yet, Trump maintains that the report both exonerated him, but is also invalid because of the “Deep State” attacks.
See the full clip below:
Donald Trump: ‘My life has always been a fight’
The full interview with President Donald Trump finally aired on ABC Sunday, revealing the shocking way that he views his life.
Trump lamented that he's had such a hard life, as the son of multi-millionaires who paid to get him out of trouble multiple times.
"You're a fighter. You, you, it feels like you're in a constant kind of churn--" host George Stephanopoulos began.
"Yeah, uh, my life has always been a fight," Trump said. "And I enjoy that I guess, I don't know if I enjoy it or not, I guess -- sometimes I have false fights like the Russian witch hunt. That's a false fight. That's a made-up, uh, hoax. And I had to fight that."
The right-wing scored more in years of Trump than eight years of George W. Bush: report
President George W. Bush oversaw eight years that restricted rights, banned LGBTQ equality, appointed anti-choice judges and so much more. But under Donald Trump's presidency, social conservatives have managed to roll back any progress made by President Barack Obama's leadership.
A new Axios report listed out any anti-LGBTQ, anti-women and anti-poor policies.
“He campaigned saying that he would be a good friend to LGBT people,” James Esseks, director of the ACLU’s LGBT and HIV Project, told VOX. "Actions speak far louder than words. And what he's done has been a wreck."
Pete Buttigieg says ‘statistically’ we’ve already had a gay president — meet President James Buchanan
In an interview with Axios, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said that "statistically" it makes sense that out of the 45 presidents in American history, one of them was LGBT. Statistics aside, the reality is that former President James Buchanan has prompted historians to question.
The moment came when the Axios HBO show questioned what the young mayor would do when he's attacked for being "too gay."
"Republicans claimed that John Kerry was a traitor in Vietnam. That Barack Obama was a Muslim. If you were to win the nomination, they'll say you're too young, too liberal, too gay to be commander-in-chief. You are young. You are a liberal. You are gay. How will you respond?" asked Mike Allen.