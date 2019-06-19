Trump spokesperson goes down in flames up against progressive reporter: ‘All you do is lie!’
President Donald Trump’s spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany went down in flames up against Cenk Uygur of The Young Turks during a CNN panel Wednesday.
McEnany went on to try and spin the president as some sort of great leader for Black Americans. She said that the campaign is very “proud” of the president’s record on issues involving people of color.
“He also just said he wouldn’t change his position on the Central Park Five,” cut in Cuomo.
McEnany tried to cut in, but Cuomo cut in. “Now, he said we’ll leave it at that. Come on.”
“Chris, you come — come on, you,” McEnany shot back. “We’ve been talking about the Central Park Five and racism and all of these things going back to the 2016 election, problem — American people didn’t believe it.”
The argument seemed to be that somehow, Trump wasn’t a racist because people still voted for him. Indeed, almost exclusively, white people voted for him.
“Sometimes the truth may not work in a campaign, but it doesn’t mean it’s not the truth and he shouldn’t come out,” Cuomo hit back. “I’ll never stop talking about it.”
Cuomo then asked Uygur that while Trump is saying things like this, Democrats are too busy destroying themselves.
“No. First of all, we’re in a primary right now. There are 24 candidates in that race. It’s incumbent upon us to pick the best candidate, the most electable one. And the best one is going to be a populist Progressive who says I’m going to deliver higher wages and health care all the things that Trump promised you but was lying about —”
McEnany tried to cut in and claim that Trump has done everything he promised, a fact-check Raw Story examined Tuesday night.
Uygur refused to let McEnany try and spin. The panel devolved into a fight from there.
Watch the video below:
CNN
CNN analyst demolishes White House’s latest attempt to stonewall Congress: ‘There is no provision for this immunity’
Ahead of former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks being called to Congress to testify about former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation — during which she was, by all accounts, less than helpful — the Trump administration took the unprecedented step of advising Congress that Hicks was given "immunity" from talking to them by the president.
On CNN's "The Situation Room," national security analyst Shawn Turner demolished this legal strategy.
CNN
John Dean explains the big mistake Hope Hicks made by stonewalling Congress
Former White House counsel John Dean, a key figure in the Watergate scandal, said Wednesday on CNN that there was a serious flaw in the attempt to prevent longtime Trump confidant Hope Hicks from testifying to Congress.
White House lawyers have asserted that Hicks has absolute immunity and is not legally required to testify about her time as Trump's director of communications. Hicks testified Wednesday during a closed-door hearing before the House Judiciary Committee — where she reportedly refused to answer questions about her White House job.
"Privilege is not being asserted here. Instead, the White House says that Hicks has absolute immunity regarding the time that she spent at 1600 Pennsylvania. Does absolute immunity even exist? And if so, can you explain to me the difference between the two?" CNN host Brooke Baldwin asked Dean.
CNN
Reparations hearing erupts in applause after Ta-Nehisi Coates gives McConnell an epic lesson on racism
Author Ta-Nehisi Coates on Wednesday delivered an epic smack down of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on reparations for slavery.
In Coates's opening remarks, he responded directly to McConnell's claim that the government should not pay out reparations to black Americans because slavery ended more than 150 years ago.
Coates pointed out that the United States was still paying out pensions to the families of Civil War soldiers "well into this century" and he said that the government still honors treaties it signed even though no one who signed them is still alive today.