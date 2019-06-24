Trump star vandal arrested for Marilyn statue theft in Hollywood
A man convicted of vandalizing President Donald Trump’s sidewalk star in Hollywood last summer has been arrested for stealing a statue of Marilyn Monroe from a nearby monument.
Austin Clay, 25, was identified by police from video surveillance footage.
Having discovered that he was on parole after a conviction for damaging Trump’s star on the famous Hollywood “Walk of Fame,” investigators searched his home Friday.
According to local media reports, they found evidence linking him to the theft of the statue.
The statue itself — showing Monroe in her famous flying skirt pose from “The Seven Year Itch” (1955) — has not been found.
It had been perched atop a small gazebo at the beginning of the “Walk of Fame”, part of a monument dedicated to Hollywood’s most famous actresses.
According to authorities, a witness saw a man climbing the structure on the night of June 16 and using a saw to remove the statue.
Police fear the statue may have been damaged during the theft.
“Looking back at the (security) video, it would be reasonable that the statue broke and could be in multiple pieces,” LAPD detective Douglas Oldfield told NBC4 television.
The suspect was arrested and detained over the weekend.
Clay made headlines in July 2018 when he vandalized Trump’s star on the Hollywood sidewalk with a pickaxe he had hidden in a guitar case.
He was sentenced at the time to one day in prison, three years’ probation and 20 days of community service, and ordered to attend psychological counselling.
CNN
CNN’s Brooke Baldwin stunned that Trump fans don’t care how many women accuse him of assault
CNN's Brooke Baldwin on Monday expressed astonishment that journalist E. Jean Carroll's rape allegations against President Donald Trump haven't gotten more attention.
During a discussion with CNN's Gloria Borger, Baldwin broke down how a shocking number of women have made allegations of sexual misconduct against the president, who was also caught on camera bragging about sexually assaulting women in the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape from 2006.
Fox’s Shep Smith unloads on Mike Pence for defending the squalor at Trump’s migrant camps — and compares it to a war crime
Fox News host Shepard Smith on Monday blasted the Trump administration for arguing that migrant children did not need to have access to soap and toothbrushes.
The Fox News host noted that Vice President Mike Pence was questioned on Sunday about the lack of basic amenities at detention facilities holding migrant children.
Pence did not answer the question, Smith said.
"Just last week, a Justice Department attorney argued that they don’t necessarily need to provide migrant children with soap and toothbrushes for them to be safe and sanitary. Soap and toothbrushes not necessary for safe and sanitary conditions," he remarked, before showing a clip of the lawyer in federal court.
Restaurant refuses to act as food and slurs are hurled at Black couple
A trip to a suburban Detroit restaurant ended with a couple having food and the N-word thrown at them, according to a WJBK report cited by The Grio.
Jerrick Jefferson told local reporters that a customer hurled the slur at him and his wife while visiting the J. Alexander restaurant in West Bloomfield, Michigan.