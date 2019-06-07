Trump super PAC in chaos over lackluster fundraising and excessive spending on ‘stupid things’: CNN

According to a report from CNN, a super PAC closely aligned with President Donald Trump is in turmoil, with GOP operatives and donors complaining that little money is coming in and what is coming in is being wasted on fancy dinners and worthless projects.

CNN reports that Donald Trump’s flagship super PAC, America First Action, is under scrutiny over expenditures and it’s inability to raise funds like some other conservative political action committees.

“There’s the $33,000 spent last year on a single event at the Prime Rib, a swanky DC steakhouse, the $120,000 paid to two firms tied to former Milwaukee sheriff (and Trump super-fan) David Clarke, and the more than $460,000 spent over two years at Trump-owned properties,” the report states.

According to GOP operatives, the PAC is “an aimless operation struggling to deliver for Trump politically.”

“In the 2018 cycle, chairman and president Brian O. Walsh told CNN that America First and its affiliated non-profit together raised about $75 million, well short of its $100 million goal. About $39 million of that went to the super PAC, Federal Election Commission records show,” the report states, adding that the Republican National Committee raised more than $233 million during the same fundraising cycle.

“There’s a perception that people who got fired from the administration or couldn’t get administration jobs were just dumped there,” explained a GOP operative who claims he has spoken with potential donors to America First. “What fundraising they have done they’ve squandered on parties and other stupid things.”

