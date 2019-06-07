Trump super PAC in chaos over lackluster fundraising and excessive spending on ‘stupid things’: CNN
According to a report from CNN, a super PAC closely aligned with President Donald Trump is in turmoil, with GOP operatives and donors complaining that little money is coming in and what is coming in is being wasted on fancy dinners and worthless projects.
CNN reports that Donald Trump’s flagship super PAC, America First Action, is under scrutiny over expenditures and it’s inability to raise funds like some other conservative political action committees.
“There’s the $33,000 spent last year on a single event at the Prime Rib, a swanky DC steakhouse, the $120,000 paid to two firms tied to former Milwaukee sheriff (and Trump super-fan) David Clarke, and the more than $460,000 spent over two years at Trump-owned properties,” the report states.
According to GOP operatives, the PAC is “an aimless operation struggling to deliver for Trump politically.”
“In the 2018 cycle, chairman and president Brian O. Walsh told CNN that America First and its affiliated non-profit together raised about $75 million, well short of its $100 million goal. About $39 million of that went to the super PAC, Federal Election Commission records show,” the report states, adding that the Republican National Committee raised more than $233 million during the same fundraising cycle.
“There’s a perception that people who got fired from the administration or couldn’t get administration jobs were just dumped there,” explained a GOP operative who claims he has spoken with potential donors to America First. “What fundraising they have done they’ve squandered on parties and other stupid things.”
2020 presidential candidate Seth Moulton reminds Joe Biden of another position he may want to retract
After 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden bowed to pressure and announced he no longer supports the anti-choice Hyde Amendment, Rep. Seth Moulton on Friday applauded Biden for reversing his position and said he should do the same for the Iraq invasion he voted for as a senator in 2002.
"Bravo to Joe Biden for doing the right thing and reversing his longstanding support for the Hyde Amendment," tweeted Moulton, who is also a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. "It takes courage to admit when you're wrong, especially when those decisions affect millions of people."
BUSTED: Republicans lashed out at Dems over congressional pay raises — as GOP leaders negotiated for one
After agreeing to meet with Democratic leaders to discuss raising the pay of lawmakers, Republicans turned right around and sent out a fundraising email accusing their colleagues across the aisle of trying to cash in while Americans are hurting.
According to a report from Politico, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) -- who both think it is time to raise congressional pay -- sat down with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D -MD) to discuss making a change on Tuesday after McCarthy admitted on NBC in May that a raise was overdue.