Trump supporter tries to prove president has support in the UK — with soccer championship celebration footage

Published

2 hours ago

on

One British supporter of President Donald Trump tried to dispute media reports that there were very few supporters in the UK crowds this week. It didn’t go very well, however.

The Daily Star called out Twitter users who tried to pass off a Liverpool Champions League parade as a Trump rally.

The photos show a sea of people wearing red from an aerial perspective, saying “Look at the pro trump (sic) Brits!” Another person posted the same photo “This is all Brit trump supporters!”

Screen captures of disingenuous photos of Trump supporters (Captured by The Daily Star)

The Star blurred the users, so it’s unclear if they’re actual Brits or real people at all. Regardless, the photos and tweets have been deleted and aren’t searchable on Twitter anymore. They tweeted the photo to Trump’s official account, but the president didn’t retweet it.

The actual photos show 750,000 Reds fans welcoming the champions home. There may have been Trump supporters present but that wasn’t why any of the people were wearing red.

Trump tweeted this week that he was told there were large protests but didn’t see them, he only saw people coming out for him. That day Trump had driven past the giant Trump Baby Blimp that was floated over the city.

Another Twitter user posted his own version of the scene with British Trump supporters:

