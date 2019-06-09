Quantcast
Trump tests out new 'no obstruction' claims: 'Facts that led to no obstruction'

Published

41 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump ended a day on the golf course Sunday with another attack on Democrats claiming “no collusion and no obstruction,” but with a unique twist.

This time around, Trump claims that the “facts led to no obstruction,” he tweeted. The facts actually led special counsel Robert Mueller to ten examples of obstruction that he handed over to Congress.

“And as set forth in the report, after that investigation, if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime,” Mueller said during his press conference in May.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
BOMBSHELL: NRA donors have been funding fancy wardrobe for Wayne Lapierre for 15 years

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 9, 2019

By

According to an extensive report, the National Rifle Association was using money from their donors to fund the lavish lifestyles of their board members and vendors.

The Washington Post revealed the findings Sunday in a bombshell report about the misuse of funds being uncovered in the organization.

For example, a former pro-football player was on the national board and paid $400,000 to do "public outreach" and "firearms training." A writer in New Mexico was given $28,000 for writing articles for an NRA publication. Another board member sold ammunition to the NRA for an "undisclosed sum."

Tennessee Baptist church intern arrested for sex with underage student

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 9, 2019

By

Benjamin Widwirck mugshot

A 24-year-old intern at the Long Hollow Baptist Church in Tennessee was arrested and charged with three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure when his sexual encounter with a student was uncovered.

Benjamin Widwirck was working with the church over the summer, according to a website post by Pastor Robby Gallaty. The intern was serving during a 10-week service with a student team. He'd heard rumors of the situation in December, and contacted local police and church leadership, NewsChannel5 reported.

