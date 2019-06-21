Quantcast
Trump threatened Time reporter with prison — and then griped about never being named Man of the Year

Published

31 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump threatened a reporter with prison after a photographer tried to snap a photo of his letter from Kim Jong Un.

According to a transcript of his interview with Time‘s Brian Bennett, the president asked to go off the record to show off the letter.

When the magazine’s photographer tried to take a picture of it, Trump became enraged.

“Excuse me — under Section II — well, you can go to prison instead, because, if you use, if you use the photograph you took of the letter that I gave you,” Trump said, according to the transcript.

“Confidentially, I didn’t give it to you to take photographs of it,” he said. “So don’t play that game with me. Let me just tell you something. You take a look.”

The reporter apologized, and asked Trump if he was threatening him with prison time.

“Well, I told you the following,” Trump said. “I told you you can look at this off the record. That doesn’t mean you take out your camera and start taking pictures of it, okay? So I hope you don’t have a picture of it. I know you were very quick to pull it out — even you were surprised to see that. You can’t do that stuff. So go have fun with your story, because I’m sure it will be the 28th horrible story I have in Time Magazine because I never — I mean — ha. It’s incredible. With all I’ve done and the success I’ve had, the way that Time Magazine writes is absolutely incredible.”

“With all I’ve done, with the tremendous success I’ve had, that Time Magazine writes about me the way they write is a disgrace, okay?” he added. “Let’s face it, it’s a disgrace. And some day within the next 20 years, maybe you’ll pick me as Man of the Year. Okay, big deal.”

