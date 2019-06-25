Trump to meet Xi, Putin at G20 in Japan
President Donald Trump will meet an array of world leaders on the sidelines of this week’s G20 summit in Japan, including China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, a US official said Monday.
Also on the list are Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Trump will also sit down with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for talks that are especially timely given the soaring tensions between the United States and Iran.
The meeting with the Chinese president — which is highly anticipated as the two sides try to reach a deal on trade — is expected to take place on Saturday, the second day of the summit, in Osaka.
After the Group of 20 summit, the Republican president will head to Seoul.
When asked if Trump was planning a visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border of North and South Korea, the official neither confirmed nor denied.
The official did however say there were “no plans” for Trump to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his trip to Asia.
Trump and Kim have so far met twice — in Singapore in June 2018, and in Hanoi in February 2019.
Breaking Banner
Iran says new ‘mentally retarded’ Trump sanctions mean ‘permanent closure’ of diplomacy
Iran said Tuesday that new US sanctions targeting its supreme leader meant a “permanent closure” of diplomacy, while the country’s president labelled the White House “mentally retarded” as tensions between Tehran and Washington escalated.
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing the sanctions against Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday, taking a dramatic and unprecedented step to increase pressure on Iran after Tehran’s downing of an American drone last week.
Breaking Banner
‘Dangerous linguistic power’: A historian explains how Trump weaponizes nicknames
Is Donald Trump the modern day Earl Long?
A three-time Louisiana governor, Long mastered the art of political ridicule seven decades ago by weaponizing nicknames. The hilarious names Long pinned on his rivals, and the rollicking stories he told about them, riveted audiences bored by puffed-up rhetoric.
While Long’s stunts may be remembered as silly hijinks, there was a sly, often deadly serious, purpose to his technique. He used it to get voters to laugh at his foes and to put them on the defensive––a place politicians never want to be. Tucked within Long’s jests were razor-sharp attacks aimed at exploiting opposition weaknesses––hidden swords inside a pea-patch cloak.
Breaking Banner
Walmart got a $2.2 billion tax cut — now it’s laying off workers
Walmart announced it will lay off hundreds of workers in North Carolina despite receiving billions in tax cuts that the Republican Party and President Trump claimed would spur job growth.
The giant retailer will lay off about 570 employees and close its corporate office near the Charlotte airport, despite signing a 12-year lease just four years earlier, the Charlotte Business Journal reported.
The work done at the Charlotte facility will be outsourced to a firm in Arkansas, according to the report.