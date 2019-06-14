Trump trashes his hand-picked Federal Reserve chair for not listening to him — and hurting the economy

As part of his extensive interview with ABC’s George Stephanopolous, Donald Trump trashed his handpicked-chair of the Federal Reserve for refusing to heed his advice and lower interest rates — saying he’s tired of waiting for the Fed to come around to his way of thinking.

According to the report, Trump’s comments create more “concerns that the president could try to oust the head of the Federal Reserve.”

Speaking with Stephanopolous, Trump expressed his displeasure with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, saying the markets would be better off “if we had a different person in the Federal Reserve who wouldn’t have raised interest rates so much.”

During the interview, Trump stated that — as president — he was allowed to criticize Powell and the Fed’s actions.

Asked if he had any concerns about putting the Fed in a “box,” Trump replied, “Yes, I do. But I’m gonna do it anyway because I’ve waited long enough.”

Watch below: