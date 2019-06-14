Quantcast
Trump trolled for praising Melania as the new ‘Jackie O’ — and then calling her ‘it’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump came in for a heap of derision on Friday after he first referred to his wife, Melania Trump, as “it” then “Jackie O,” during an interview on Fox & Friends.

Speaking with the Fox News hosts, Trump claimed, “We have our own Jackie O, it’s called Melania, Melania T.”

Trump’s comments on his wife come as CNN prepares to broadcast a one hour special on the first lady, who the cable network has been promoting as a “woman of mystery.”

Commenters on Twitter were quick to point out, not only Trump’s use of “it” for his wife but also the comparison to the iconic Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis who had been held up as a standard of grace and poise after her husband, John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963.

As one commenter noted, Melania barely beat out favored-daughter Ivanka for the honor of being compared to Jackie O.

You can see some responses below:

