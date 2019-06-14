Trump trolled for praising Melania as the new ‘Jackie O’ — and then calling her ‘it’

President Donald Trump came in for a heap of derision on Friday after he first referred to his wife, Melania Trump, as “it” then “Jackie O,” during an interview on Fox & Friends.

Speaking with the Fox News hosts, Trump claimed, “We have our own Jackie O, it’s called Melania, Melania T.”

Trump’s comments on his wife come as CNN prepares to broadcast a one hour special on the first lady, who the cable network has been promoting as a “woman of mystery.”

Commenters on Twitter were quick to point out, not only Trump’s use of “it” for his wife but also the comparison to the iconic Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis who had been held up as a standard of grace and poise after her husband, John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963.

As one commenter noted, Melania barely beat out favored-daughter Ivanka for the honor of being compared to Jackie O.

You can see some responses below:

They're all so thirsty for class but think it's all flash+artifice and don't understand the value of being sophisticated or philanthropic. She thought the US should welcome her+her parents but supports birtherism and cruelty toward immigrants in crisis. — Loren Gomez (@RealLorenGomez) June 14, 2019

The only unexpected thing about this quote is that melania edged out ivanka — Brian Jones (@brjones146) June 14, 2019

no just no, this is beyond absurd. — maddkat (@maddkat57) June 14, 2019

Is President Trump fully on board with the sequence of events that made Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis “Jackie O”, rather than ‘Jackie K’? — Ayo Obe (@naijama) June 14, 2019

Comparing Jackie O to Melania T is like comparing a good mother to Casey Anthony. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 14, 2019

Jackie O visiting suffering children vs. Melania visiting suffering children pic.twitter.com/eFhuBjcCJE — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 14, 2019

Jackie didn’t become Jackie O until long after her President husband was assassinated. pic.twitter.com/vGoPS0v56O — Phil (@andeavorable) June 14, 2019

Oh, please. Jackie Kennedy had more style that 3 Melanie's put together. She was also extremely smart and well educated. Michelle O was this generation's Jackie O, but nobody on Fox would admit that. — Morris Lewis (@Datawrangler32) June 14, 2019

I can't remember Jackie O being a birther. Also, 'It's called' — Supreme emperor of Whales (@ava414) June 14, 2019

You, ma’am, are no Jackie O — onthefritz (@Onthefritzie) June 14, 2019

Give me a break there is one “Jackie O”. With all due respect to Melania, not even a close second. Dream on toxic Trump. — terrie ness (@jerseyshore713) June 14, 2019

When you check the days trends and click on Jackie O… pic.twitter.com/8cUWA3rtYF — MenaBelle (@Menabelle) June 14, 2019

Yes remember when Jackie O questioned the citizenship of Martin Luther King. Oh that’s right only Melania did to President Obama. She’s is bad as he is. — phil (@sheriff40) June 14, 2019

Did he call his wife ‘it’? — AL (@RedGunner420) June 14, 2019