Trump warns Democrats they have ‘last chance’ to fix his border problems or ‘big Deportation begins!’

President Donald Trump kicked off his Sunday morning by issuing a warning to Democrats to “quickly fix” the problems at the U.S./Mexico border — then taunted them by saying it “probably won’t happen.”

Writing his first tweet of the day, the president asserted: “I want to give the Democrats every last chance to quickly negotiate simple changes to Asylum and Loopholes. This will fix the Southern Border, together with the help that Mexico is now giving us. Probably won’t happen, but worth a try. Two weeks and big Deportation begins!”

You can see the tweet below:

I want to give the Democrats every last chance to quickly negotiate simple changes to Asylum and Loopholes. This will fix the Southern Border, together with the help that Mexico is now giving us. Probably won't happen, but worth a try. Two weeks and big Deportation begins! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2019

