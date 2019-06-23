Quantcast
Trump warns Democrats they have ‘last chance’ to fix his border problems or ‘big Deportation begins!’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump kicked off his Sunday morning by issuing a warning to Democrats to “quickly fix” the problems at the U.S./Mexico border — then taunted them by saying it “probably won’t happen.”

Writing his first tweet of the day, the president asserted: “I want to give the Democrats every last chance to quickly negotiate simple changes to Asylum and Loopholes. This will fix the Southern Border, together with the help that Mexico is now giving us. Probably won’t happen, but worth a try. Two weeks and big Deportation begins!”

Aussie watchdog readies clampdown on Google, Facebook

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 23, 2019

By

Australia's competition watchdog is poised to call for far-reaching new regulations on Facebook, Google and other tech giants which could have global ramifications for how they make money and choose the content people consume.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's recommendations, if confirmed, would be among the strongest yet in a drive to rein in the power of digital behemoths amid a host of worldwide concerns ranging from anti-trust issues to privacy abuse, and their role in spreading disinformation and hateful content.

Following an 18-month inquiry into the power of digital platforms, the ACCC is due to issue its final report by June 30.

North Korean leader receives ‘excellent’ letter from Trump: report

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 23, 2019

By

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received a personal letter of "excellent content" from US President Donald Trump, the country's state media said Sunday, amid a nuclear deadlock between Pyongyang and Washington.

Talks have been stalled since the collapse of a second summit between the two leaders in February after they failed to agree on what the North would be willing to give up in exchange for sanctions relief.

The two sides have blamed each other for the breakdown but both have expressed a willingness to meet again, with Trump saying earlier this month that he had received a "beautiful letter" from Kim.

2020 Election

Nightmare scenario: What do we do if Trump loses in 2020 and actually refuses to quit?

Published

59 mins ago

on

June 23, 2019

By

It is somewhere on the outer edges of conceivable that a sitting president will refuse to step down if he loses his re-election campaign. Nothing close to that has ever happened before. If that scenario plays out, America could still be saved from tyranny — but our democratic institutions would need to rise to the challenge.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Salon's Amanda Marcotte recently published a an article arguing that it's possible — perhaps even likely — that President Trump will try to stay in office if he loses in next year's election, most likely by casting doubt on the legitimacy of the results and hoping that Republicans, once again, will close their eyes tight and back him up. We should also remember that Trump ominously said during the 2016 campaign that he would only accept the results of the election "if I win," essentially making a veiled threat that he was likely to question the validity of any victory by Hillary Clinton, regardless of the circumstances.

