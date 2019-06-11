Trump will be ‘eviscerated’ in Biden speech tonight — here are some of the best quotes
Former Vice President Joe Biden has scheduled a speech in Iowa tonight where CNN reports he is expected to “eviscerate” President Donald Trump.
This morning the Biden camp issued a transcript of the speech that will be presented tonight and, as CNN host John Berman suggested, it was done to let the president know what is coming hoping to provoke a reaction.
Axios notes that Trump will be the recipient of 76 jabs when the Davenport, Iowa, speech is presented and that Trump himself is also expected to speak after Biden makes his big splash.
Among the points, the former vice president in the Barack Obama administration will make is that Trump is “an existential threat to America.”
According to Berman, “Biden plans to hit Trump over the trade war that has affected farmers in that state. He says, in part, ‘how many sleepless nights do you think Trump has had over what he is doing to America’s farmers? Here’s the answer, as many as he had when he stiffed the construction workers, electricians, and plumbers who built his hotels and casinos — zero,’ end quote.”
“Trump doesn’t get the basics. He thinks his tariffs are being paid by China. … The cashiers at Target see what’s going on — they know more about economics than Trump,” Axios reports, adding Biden will also point out, “We choose hope over fear. Unity over division. Truth over lies. And science over fiction.”
“Did he do anything to signal that he’s prepared to walk away from the thugs he’s embraced on the world stage — from Putin to Kim Jong Un?” Biden will insist. “No. He did none of that. Instead, he gets up in the middle of the night to attack Bette Midler. He attacks the mayor of London. He attacks the American Speaker of the House. It was a stunning display of childishness for the whole world to see.”
“Remember when Trump’s Justice Department decided to argue that the Affordable Care Act in its entirety is unconstitutional just a few months ago?” Biden plans to say. “Now he’s got his tail between his legs and barely mentions it — doesn’t even tweet about it — because he knows the American people will give him a thrashing in 2020 just like they gave the Republicans in 2018 for trying to get rid of it.”
Biden will also reportedly state for the record, “Donald – it’s not about you. It’s about America.”
Watch below:
