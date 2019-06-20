Trump’s anti-abortion rule attacking Planned Parenthood can go into effect in 49 states: appeals court

According to the Associated Press, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s domestic “gag rule” can take effect while litigation proceeds, potentially making it far harder for low-income women to access abortion care.

District judges in California, Oregon, and Washington previously blocked the rule from taking effect. But a three-judge panel in San Francisco today said that the rule was “reasonable” as an interpretation of federal law, and lifted the injunction preventing it from being enforced. The rule can now take effect in every state except Maryland, where another federal judge’s order has still enjoined the policy.

The domestic gag rule prohibits federally-funded health care facilities from referring patients to abortion clinics or sharing office space with them. It is broadly considered to be an attack on Planned Parenthood.