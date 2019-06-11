Trump’s approval numbers are similar to Nixon’s before he resigned — and they’re about to get worse: CNN analyst

Responding to Donald Trump’s comments about impeachment on Monday — where he compared himself to embattled former President Richard Nixon and said he wouldn’t quit like him — CNN political analyst John Avlon noted that the president has very Nixon-like approval numbers that are likely to get worse.

During his “Reality Check” segment on CNN’s “New Day,” Avlon said Trump should be concerned about his floundering popularity before the 2020 election.

“Folks didn’t care much about Watergate initially,” Avlon reminded viewers. “It was dismissed as a campaign caper in Nixon’s re-election landslide. In ’73, 19 percent of Americans thought Nixon should be impeached — 6 percent of Republicans and 18 percent of independents, 27 percent of Democrats.”

“The numbers steadily rose as more information came out during the hearings,” he continued. “In July the following year, 46 percent of Americans thought Nixon should be removed from office — 59 percent of Democrats, 47 percent of independents and 17 percent of Republicans. A month later, it was 57 percent and Nixon resigned.”

“What is stunning about Donald Trump’s situation, according to CNN’s recent poll, 41 percent of Americans believe he should be impeached,” the analyst pointed out. “The numbers reflect a predictable partisan spread — 76 percent of the Democrats, 35 percent independents and 6 percent Republicans.”

“Consider this: the percent of Americans who think Trump should be impeached is equivalent to his job approval rating, we’ve never seen anything like this,” he added. “Keep in mind, it took Nixon until the spring of ’74 to get to a point where 41 percent thought he should be impeached.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is clear is Donald Trump is in a deeper hole regarding the public’s will to impeach than any president since Nixon while in his first term,” he stated, before adding, “History shows the numbers are likely to get worse rather than better.”

Watch below: