Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s desperate attempts to escape Fox News bubble are backfiring — now he’s in ‘mortal danger’: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was elected largely thanks to a small minority of independent voters who no longer seem to support him or his policies. Since 2016, he’s spent years throwing red meat at his base to shore up conservatives so they will support him in droves. The problem, of course, is that there aren’t enough conservative voters to reelect him, so he’s trying to reach outside the box. It’s not only not working, it’s putting his campaign in “mortal danger.”.

Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman explained that Trump’s efforts to speak to networks other than Fox News has backfired. In the past few weeks, the president has spoken to NBC’s Chuck Todd and ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. Both interviews were public relations disasters. Sherman cited Neil Cavuto, who said he thinks Sarah Huckabee Sanders resigned over the interview flops.

But according to sources, it was campaign manager Brad Parscale who told Trump he needed to branch out of the Fox News bubble.

“Brad feels like cable-news voters have decided on Trump,” the source told Vanity Fair. According to the source, Parscale studied data that showed the total cable-news audience is 10 million to 15 million voters. “These are the high information voters. They’ve made up their minds,” the Republican source said. ABC and NBC have the largest broadcast news audiences, so they wanted the largest mainstream audience before Trump announced his reelection in Orlando.

It was Fox News founder Roger Ailes who developed the base-heavy campaign strategy that Trump pioneered for 2016. He framed it within the context of cable news itself, saying it’s all about “niche. The loyalty of the passionate few.” But riling up the base has also riled up opposition to the Trump base, prompted the GOP to lose registrants and Congressional seats in 2018.

“Trump’s foray outside the Fox bubble reflects the level of concern at the highest reaches of the Trump campaign about the president’s election prospects at this early stage,” wrote Sherman. “An embarrassing leak earlier this month revealed an internal poll showing Trump losing—badly—to Joe Biden. (Trump reportedly told aides to deny the polling existed.) To stanch further leaks, the campaign fired three outside pollsters, including Kellyanne Conway’s former firm. Meanwhile, Don Jr. and Jared Kushner have been fretting that fund-raising is falling short. The campaign’s biggest financial backers from 2016, the Mercers, have bailed on Trump. The base-first strategy, with Fox as the linchpin, has put Trump’s reelection campaign in mortal danger.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sherman explained that Ailes’ all-in conservative candidacy “did immense damage to our civic space,” and it likely has changed American politics forever. But he owns Trump’s victory just as much as Trump himself does. The problem is that it also puts Trump in a fairly small box. A creature of habit, Trump loves the applause lines he scores from old attacks on Hillary Clinton and catty nicknames for Democrats.

The niche marketing might be great to score cash for a viewing audience that includes 43 percent of the American electorate, but it certainly isn’t about to get Trump reelected.

Read his full take at Vanity Fair.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Meghan McCain insists she won debate with Julian Castro — by linking to report that backs Dem’s position

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

Meghan McCain insisted she'd gotten the best of Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro during a fiery exchange on immigration.

The visibly exhausted Castro explained the morning after the first debate that he would repeal Section 1325, the portion of federal law under Title 8 that levels misdemeanor charges against migrants who enter the U.S. without papers -- and would instead make that a civil offense.

McCain described that change to federal law as "open borders" -- which Castro disputed as a "right-wing talking point," and he explained to "The View" co-host that undocumented migrants would still face legal consequences, possibly even deportation, but not misdemeanor charges.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s desperate attempts to escape Fox News bubble are backfiring — now he’s in ‘mortal danger’: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was elected largely thanks to a small minority of independent voters who no longer seem to support him or his policies. Since 2016, he's spent years throwing red meat at his base to shore up conservatives so they will support him in droves. The problem, of course, is that there aren't enough conservative voters to reelect him, so he's trying to reach outside the box. It's not only not working, it's putting his campaign in "mortal danger.".

Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman explained that Trump's efforts to speak to networks other than Fox News has backfired. In the past few weeks, the president has spoken to NBC's Chuck Todd and ABC's George Stephanopoulos. Both interviews were public relations disasters. Sherman cited Neil Cavuto, who said he thinks Sarah Huckabee Sanders resigned over the interview flops.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Creationist Ken Ham accused of ‘bullying and spiritual abuse’ by former Creation Museum staffer

Published

44 mins ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

Creationist Ken Ham, best known for his Creation Museum that features scientifically and historically illiterate exhibits of biblical figures living side-by-side with dinosaurs, is being accused by a former employee of engaging in "bullying and spiritual abuse."

Via Patheos, former Answers in Genesis employee Ella Durham earlier this month wrote a lengthy and detailed account of the poor experiences she had working with Ham.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]