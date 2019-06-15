Trump’s ‘devastating’ internal polls are a red flag that he’s doomed in 2020: political analyst
On Saturday, The Nation writer John Nichols told MSNBC that President Donald Trump’s new internal polls showing him losing key states are “devastating” — and show why his path to re-election may be slipping out of his grasp.
“I would just emphasize these polls are more than a wake-up call. They’re pretty devastating numbers,” said Nichols. “We can get excited about a close race in Texas or even some good numbers out of Florida. But remember that for Donald Trump, the key is the Great Lakes states.”
“What these internal polls tell us parallels what we’re seeing from publicly done polling in those regions,” said Nichols. “Two things very significant. Number one, there is an energized Democratic base, more energized, it appears, than 2016. And additionally one subset of this that’s a really big deal, major issue for Trump, and that is that in the rural areas where Democrats severely underperformed in 2016, it’s what we are seeing in the public polls and I suspect top line numbers from what we’re seeing in other places suggest we’re seeing rural areas begin to tick back up for Democrats going to that 40 percent number.”
“If Democrats get to that number in states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, perhaps even Iowa, go higher there, Donald Trump is defeated for re-election,” said Nichols. “So this is big deal stuff.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Furious Dem lawmaker blows up on Trump over his Iran war escalation: ‘What the hell did he think was going to happen?’
On Saturday, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), a 2020 candidate for president, told MSNBC's Alex Witt that the rapidly escalating tensions between the United States and Iran are President Donald Trump's fault — and explained how he would do things differently if he is elected.
"Before we get to the debate, I just want to ask you, if you were the president right now, how would you be addressing the situation with Iran?" asked Witt. "Do you think you would try to de-escalate the tensions and move forward in some fashion? Have you given some thought to that?"
"Of course you want to de-escalate it," said Ryan. "The war in the Middle East at this point, in addition to what's going on in Iraq and Syria and all of the other activity there, would be a disaster."
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘devastating’ internal polls are a red flag that he’s doomed in 2020: political analyst
On Saturday, The Nation writer John Nichols told MSNBC that President Donald Trump's new internal polls showing him losing key states are "devastating" — and show why his path to re-election may be slipping out of his grasp.
"I would just emphasize these polls are more than a wake-up call. They're pretty devastating numbers," said Nichols. "We can get excited about a close race in Texas or even some good numbers out of Florida. But remember that for Donald Trump, the key is the Great Lakes states."
"What these internal polls tell us parallels what we're seeing from publicly done polling in those regions," said Nichols. "Two things very significant. Number one, there is an energized Democratic base, more energized, it appears, than 2016. And additionally one subset of this that's a really big deal, major issue for Trump, and that is that in the rural areas where Democrats severely underperformed in 2016, it's what we are seeing in the public polls and I suspect top line numbers from what we're seeing in other places suggest we're seeing rural areas begin to tick back up for Democrats going to that 40 percent number."
2020 Election
Trump is now openly soliciting foreign intelligence agencies to join the ‘Trump team’ for the 2020 election: Ex-intel officer
On MSNBC's "AM Joy," former Navy officer and security expert Malcolm Nance laid into President Donald Trump for saying that he'd happily accept campaign dirt from hostile foreign powers, just months after the conclusion of the two-year-long federal investigation into Russia's efforts to sabotage the 2016 presidential election.
"Isn't it the case that not just Russians but any foreign government fully understands that ... Russia got away with attacking our election last time, what you wrote about in two books, and that they ought to just try it again at least?" asked host Joy Reid. "Because this president is open to it and his attorney general is open to it."