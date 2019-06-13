Quantcast
Trump’s disastrous ABC interview is ‘the last straw’ — and Pelosi must impeach him right now: Ex-federal prosecutor

Published

3 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s admission during an interview with ABC News that he would happily take help from foreign governments during the 2020 election sent shock waves through Washington, D.C. on Thursday and put additional pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to start up impeachment hearings.

Former federal prosecutor Michael J. Stern on Thursday published an editorial in USA Today explaining why Trump’s latest comments should be the “last straw” for Pelosi, who so far has been highly resistant to taking up impeachment hearings against the president.

Stern acknowledges Pelosi’s concerns about impeachment hearings harming Democrats among independent voters, but he also says the party could have a real problem turning out its base in 2020 if she just lets Trump get away with committing crimes.

“Watching an emboldened Trump commit ethical and criminal violations and flout congressional subpoenas, with no tangible repercussion, is demoralizing to Democrats,” he writes. “There is a growing consensus in our party that our leadership is toothless and satisfied to play by the rules of the playground while the oversized bully violates all the rules and beats us to a pulp. Capturing the swing votes would be nice but losing Democratic turnout due to an uninspired base is the real danger.”

He then points out that, since Trump has shown he’s willing to break the law to stay in office, there’s no guarantee he won’t collude with foreign powers in 2020 to flip the election in his favor.

“With Trump’s announcement Wednesday that he plans to use his 2016 dirty playbook in the upcoming presidential election, we have reached a critical mass,” he concludes. “Playing out the clock is no longer an option. It’s time.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
‘Will anyone even notice?’: Ridicule surrounds Sarah Huckabee Sanders as she flees White House for Arkansas

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that after "3 1/2 years our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month." It's an amazing feat given that the president has only been in office for two and one-half years. It was just one of many things the internet mocked at the end of the reign of Sanders.

Sanders had announced last year that she would leave the White House, but those with Trump on their resumes were having a very hard time finding jobs.

Trump begs Sarah Sanders to run for Governor of Arkansas as she departs the White House

Published

41 mins ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the administration, President Donald Trump announced in a Thursday tweet.

"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump announced.

"She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job," Trump argued, despite her rarely holding press briefings.

"I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic," Trump argued.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1139263781144596486

GOP former FEC chair drops a hammer on Trump’s ‘shocking’ decision to welcome foreign help in 2020

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's declaration that he would accept assistance from foreign governments to help win the 2020 election was harshly condemned on Thursday by a Republican former chairman of the Federal Elections Commission.

Former FEC Chairman Trevor Potter has told NBC News that Trump's decision to declare himself open for business from foreign governments will create a frenzy among foreign intelligence services who are aiming to interfere in the 2020 election.

Continue Reading
 

