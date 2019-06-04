Trump’s entire worldview left in tatters after facing a bit of scientific scrutiny: columnist

Washington Post opinion writer, Greg Sargent, explained how “Trumpism” is making America worse. Trump has long promised that his world-view and particular way of handling business and negotiating would make America great. However, everything Trump touches is failing.

“The damage caused by Trump’s trade wars bleeding into an undermining of the tax cut’s minuscule low-end benefits — provides a new occasion to revisit the failures and fraudulence of the superstructure of policies and priorities often described as Trumpism,” he wrote in a column on Tuesday.

Sargent cited a study from Tankersley of the New York Times that details the impact of Trump’s way of thinking.

“If Trump goes forward with his planned tariffs on Mexico, along with the other ones he has threatened toward China and on automobiles, the studies conclude that it ‘would wipe out all or most of the benefits his 2017 tax cuts delivered to low- and middle-income Americans,'” Sargent wrote.

He went on to rip Trump and broke down how Trump’s way of leading is an odd mix of “impulsive and xenophobic” behaviors.

Sargent explained, “Boiled down, Trumponomics represents a kind of weird fusion between impulsive, xenophobic lurches toward economic nationalism in some areas, and conventional regressive plutocratic GOP policies in others.”

He said that altogether, Trump’s failures are only mounting. He said that Trump had lost the fight on immigration, and recently threw aides in a frenzy when he announced he wanted to increase tariffs on Mexico.

“Trump still may well retain an advantage on the economy if it remains good. But it’s also plausible that the unpopularity of all these strands of Trumponomics — the trade wars, the immigration cruelties, the tax cuts — will come together to persuade voters that the economy is good in spite of all the spectacular failures of ‘America First’ Trumpism and that they can have the former without the latter,” he said.

Read Sargent’s full column here.