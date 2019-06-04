Quantcast
Trump’s entire worldview left in tatters after facing a bit of scientific scrutiny: columnist

Published

59 mins ago

on

Washington Post opinion writer, Greg Sargent, explained how “Trumpism” is making America worse. Trump has long promised that his world-view and particular way of handling business and negotiating would make America great. However, everything Trump touches is failing.

“The damage caused by Trump’s trade wars bleeding into an undermining of the tax cut’s minuscule low-end benefits — provides a new occasion to revisit the failures and fraudulence of the superstructure of policies and priorities often described as Trumpism,” he wrote in a column on Tuesday.

Sargent cited a study from Tankersley of the New York Times that details the impact of Trump’s way of thinking.

“If Trump goes forward with his planned tariffs on Mexico, along with the other ones he has threatened toward China and on automobiles, the studies conclude that it ‘would wipe out all or most of the benefits his 2017 tax cuts delivered to low- and middle-income Americans,'” Sargent wrote.

He went on to rip Trump and broke down how Trump’s way of leading is an odd mix of “impulsive and xenophobic” behaviors.

Sargent explained, “Boiled down, Trumponomics represents a kind of weird fusion between impulsive, xenophobic lurches toward economic nationalism in some areas, and conventional regressive plutocratic GOP policies in others.”

He said that altogether, Trump’s failures are only mounting. He said that Trump had lost the fight on immigration, and recently threw aides in a frenzy when he announced he wanted to increase tariffs on Mexico.

“Trump still may well retain an advantage on the economy if it remains good. But it’s also plausible that the unpopularity of all these strands of Trumponomics — the trade wars, the immigration cruelties, the tax cuts — will come together to persuade voters that the economy is good in spite of all the spectacular failures of ‘America First’ Trumpism and that they can have the former without the latter,” he said.

Read Sargent’s full column here.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Los Angeles officials stunned as homeless population jumps by 12 percent in just one year

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

Los Angles officials are heartbroken over the increases in homelessness after a massive effort to combat it, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Millions were poured into initiatives to decrease the homelessness in the city. However, officials saw that homeless spiked by 12 percent over the last year.

"At this point of unprecedented wealth in the county of Los Angeles, we are equally confronted with unprecedented poverty manifesting itself in the form of homelessness," Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas told The Times.

Censure rather than impeach? Hell no, Democrats — that’s inexcusable cowardice

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

The clamor to impeach Donald Trump is growing in the wake of the damning report by special counsel Robert Mueller detailing Trump's eye-popping levels of likely criminal behavior and corruption. House Democrats find themselves in a pickle. On one hand, it's becoming increasingly clear that impeachment may be the only way to impress upon the public the full extent of Trump's eagerness to go along with a Russian criminal conspiracy to interfere with the 2016 election on his behalf, and his efforts to obstruct the investigation into that conspiracy. On the other hand, Democrats, protective of their newly gained majority in the House, are clearly afraid that a big move like impeachment is too risky and could backfire on them politically in the 2020 election.

Washington Post analyst begs for someone to explain the Constitution to Trump so he’ll stop humiliating himself

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has shown a stupendous ignorance when it comes to the Constitution and how Congress works. One Washington Post analyst is begging for someone to give him information that he can retain and comprehend how the United States operates.

“He’s new at government,” former Speaker Paul Ryan said six months after Trump took office. "Therefore I think he’s learning as he goes.”

While the United States has yet to have a president doing "on the job training" when it involves the way the government works, Trump seemed eager to be the pioneer.

