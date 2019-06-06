Trump’s latest assault on science will literally kill people

On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) would no longer be funding research that required fetal tissue from elective abortions. Fetal tissue has been used in research to find vaccines for polio, measles, rabies, and is being used to develop therapies for HIV and, most recently, to better understand the Zika virus.

“Promoting the dignity of human life from conception to natural death is one of the very top priorities of President Trump’s administration,” the statement from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) said. “Intramural research that requires new acquisition of fetal tissue from elective abortions will not be conducted.”

No current research projects conducted outside the NIH, such as at universities, that are funded by federal grants will be affected during their project periods. However, for new research grants an ethics advisory board will have to approve the project, “in light of the ethical considerations.”

In September 2018, the HHS discontinued a contract between Advanced Bioscience Resources, Inc. and the Food and Drug Administration which provided human fetal tissue from elective abortions to develop testing protocols. As a result, HHS launched a review of all research of fetal tissue from elective abortions. In the announcement on Wednesday, HHS said it will be discontinuing a contract it had with the University of California in San Francisco (UCSF), specifically a $2 million annual contractwhich has used fetal tissue to create mice with immune systems similar to humans to test HIV therapies.

The announcement comes after a push by abortion opponents to limit research that involves fetal tissue. According to a White House spokesman, via the Washington Post, the move was the “president’s decision.”