Trump’s London visit costing taxpayers millions in luxury hotel costs: report
After arriving in London on Monday morning, June 3 for an official state visit, President Donald Trump visited Buckingham Palace and met with members of the British royal family — including Queen Elizabeth II. The U.S. president, during his visit to the U.K., will be joining British officials in commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day. And according to a June 4 report by the Guardian, the visit is costing U.S. taxpayers a fortune.
The Guardian’s Severin Carrell examined some of the costs associated with the visit, including five-star luxury hotels and chauffeured vehicles — not to mention security and administrative costs. Carrell, based on U.S. State Department records, reports a cost of £965,921 (or roughly $1,223,230 in U.S. dollars) for a VIP accommodation at the five-star Intercontinental Hotel on Park Lane in London’s Mayfair section. Trump, Carrell notes, is traveling with an entire encourage that also includes his third wife, First Lady Melania Trump, as well as his son-in-law Jared Kushner (a White House senior adviser) and all four of the president’s adult children: Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany and Donald, Jr.
Carrell, reporting State Department figures, notes that other hotel expenses range from $266,882 at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel to $96,162 at the Cumberland Hotel/Hard Rock Hotel to another $122,059 at the Intercontinental.
The U.S., according to Carrell, has a “long-running contract” for chauffeured limousines with the firm Tristar Cars. State Department records, Carrell reports, show a cost of $353,070 for the U.S. Embassy’s May 20 contract with Tristar.
CNN
CNN’s John Avlon implores viewers to resist totalitarianism: ‘Keep George Orwell fiction’
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "New Day," John Avlon marked the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre — and warned that it is everyone's responsibility to stand up for free expression and prevent the government from trampling on dissent.
"For a guy who's been dead for nearly 70 years, George Orwell has never been hotter," said Avlon. "Sales of his dystopian novel 1984 surged to the top of the charts after President Trump's inauguration." He noted the similarities between Trump's attacks on "fake news" and the assaults on truth by the all-powerful state laid out in Orwell's novel: "The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."
Breaking Banner
California businessman comes forward as Manafort family’s mysterious $1 million lender
Journalists have spent months seeking the identity of the businessman who lent $1 million to the family of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former 2016 campaign manager. And Bloomberg News is reporting that the lender has officially come forward: California businessman Arjan “Ari” Zieger.
Previously, Bloomberg News reports, the 56-year-old Zieger (who has been heavily involved in real estate) tried to keep the loan a secret because California is a very Democratic state and Trump is unpopular there. But according to Zieger’s attorney, “very unintended and unforeseen situations” have made it impossible for him to continue hiding his involvement in the loan.