Trump’s pick for UK PM says ‘piccaninnies with watermelon smiles’ racial slur is OK when used in ‘context’
President Donald Trump’s favorite choice for UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, lashed out at criticism over his latest remarks about “piccaninnies with watermelon smiles.”
Johnson said that the pieces he wrote were “wholly satirical” and taken out of “context” so he won’t apologize for calling Black people “piccaninnies” with “watermelon smiles” and calling gay people “bumboys.”
“I think if you look at each of every one of those articles… the quotations have been wrenched out of context in some cases to mean the opposite of what I intended,” Johnson said, claiming they had been made in “a wholly satirical way.”
David Lammy, Labour Party MP for Tottenham, said on Twitter that it implies that there is a context in which racist slurs are somehow acceptable.
“There isn’t,” he tweeted Sunday. “You can tell a lot about someone by their choice of language. His words are vile.”
For Boris Johnson to say his use of "picaninnies with watermelon smiles" was "wrenched out of context" is to imply there's a context in which racist slurs are ok. There isn't. You can tell a lot about someone by their choice of language. His words are vile
Sarah Sanders wants to cash in with a book and paid speeches before becoming Arkansas governor
President Donald Trump's former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is officially unemployed, beginning Monday.
Like other former Trump staff, she is about to start writing her book, Axios reported Sunday. She'll then use the book to do a tour of speaking engagements and parlay that into a gubernatorial run.
Trump announced when Sanders was leaving that he supported her efforts to become the new Arkansas governor, and Democrats wholeheartedly agreed with the idea, noting how unpopular Sanders is. Trump, however, is more popular and Sanders obviously has connections with her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee.
10 dead in Texas after plane crash and massive fire
Ten people are dead after a plane crash in Addison, Texas, according to the Dallas Morning News.
The small plane crashed and set a hanger on fire Sunday morning at the Addison Airport. Everyone onboard was killed and the Beechcraft BE-350 King Air plane was completely destroyed, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The plan could hold up to 12 people.
There was no one in the hanger at the time. Information from the flight manifest has yet to be released, but the NTSD and FAA are investigating.
Pentagon report reveals Putin’s path to world ‘dominance’ requires taking down the United States
A group of more than two dozen national security experts authored a white-paper to warn that Russia is operating in a "zero-sum world view" where it isn't enough that Russia wins, the United States also has to lose.
Axios reported Sunday on the Pentagon report saying Russian President Vladimir Putin's "grand strategy" for world dominance means taking down the United States.