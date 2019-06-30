Trump’s pick for UK PM says ‘piccaninnies with watermelon smiles’ racial slur is OK when used in ‘context’

President Donald Trump’s favorite choice for UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, lashed out at criticism over his latest remarks about “piccaninnies with watermelon smiles.”

Johnson said that the pieces he wrote were “wholly satirical” and taken out of “context” so he won’t apologize for calling Black people “piccaninnies” with “watermelon smiles” and calling gay people “bumboys.”

“I think if you look at each of every one of those articles… the quotations have been wrenched out of context in some cases to mean the opposite of what I intended,” Johnson said, claiming they had been made in “a wholly satirical way.”

David Lammy, Labour Party MP for Tottenham, said on Twitter that it implies that there is a context in which racist slurs are somehow acceptable.

“There isn’t,” he tweeted Sunday. “You can tell a lot about someone by their choice of language. His words are vile.”

ADVERTISEMENT

See the video below: