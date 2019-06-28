Trump’s presidency ‘needs to be annulled’: Actor says that’s the only response for ‘illegitimate’ president

President Donald Trump’s presidency “needs to be annulled” for being illegitimate, a prominent actor argued on Friday.

Ron Perlman, who has a long record as a progressive activist, noted that former President Jimmy Carter had said Trump’s administration was illegitimate because we cannot quantify the impact of Russian election meddling, but know it occurred.

“Trump never won anything, he was installed,” Perlman tweeted.

“He is illegitimate,” he continued.

“Impeachment is for elected leaders; he needs to be annulled!” Perlman concluded.

This morning President Carter became the 1st American that I know of to intone what I’ve been tweeting for 2 plus years: Trump never won anything, he was installed. He is illegitimate. Impeachment is for elected leaders; he needs to be annulled! ADVERTISEMENT — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 29, 2019