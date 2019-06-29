Trump’s trade talks with China flopped because administration officials didn’t do their homework: ex-trade adviser
In a Politico piece noting that President Donald Trump walked away from trade talks with China mostly empty-handed, a former financial emissary to the country said negotiations were doomed to failure and were a waste of time.
With Politico stating, “President Donald Trump departed a gathering of world leaders Saturday without striking his long-sought trade deal with China, leaving him with a major unfulfilled campaign promise just as he revs up his reelection bid,” the report notes that failure to make any progress could hurt the president in farm states that helped propel him to the Oval Office.
According to the report, “Trump will now need to try to persuade supporters — some of whom have been hurt by rising prices due to his many trade disputes — that not accepting a bad deal with China is actually a win,” which led to one Trump booster, Jonathan Felts who worked in the George W. Bush White Hous,e to suggest Trump will at least get credit for trying.
“I don’t think they will see this as a failure. I think they will see this as him fighting,” he explained. “What they see is a man who is doing exactly what he said he would.”
According to David Dollar of the Brookings Institute, who served as an economic and financial emissary to China for the Treasury, no one who has watched the Trump administration should be surprised by the lack of results.
Pointing out “Trump was never going to leave his meeting with Xi this week with a win when the two sides hadn’t been talking for weeks,” Dollar suggested, “There hasn’t been enough preparation for there to be a really detailed trade deal between China and the United States.”
And that is bad news for Trump.
“Exporters are suffering from the retaliatory tariffs from China,” explained Matthew Goodman, who served as director for international economics on the National Security Council staff, “It’s causing some political blowback for the president. His polls in some states that are red states and farm states are not as good as he would like. And so, you know, it’s possible that he has an incentive to do a deal.”
2020 Election
Trump consultant is running a fake Joe Biden campaign website designed to mock him and divide the left: report
On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Patrick Mauldin, a Republican political consultant who helped generate social media content for President Donald Trump's campaign, has created a fake website for former Vice President Joe Biden that looks superficially like his campaign website, but is full of content mocking him, collecting his gaffes, and highlighting his previous illiberal policy positions in an apparent attempt to make him toxic in the Democratic primary.
"Biden.info" shows GIFs of Biden touching women and girls, touts his support for the Iraq war and opposition to busing, contains some of his most awkward quotes on the campaign trail, and is headlined with the message, "Uncle Joe is back and ready to take a hands-on approach to America's problems!"
2020 Election
2020 Election
Fox Business host surprisingly endorses Kamala Harris as the candidate who could bring Trump down
Trish Regan saw Sen. Kamala Harris' breakthrough moment coming. In my most recent conversation with the Fox Business Network prime-time host — conducted before last week's Democratic presidential debates — she pointed to the California senator as a candidate who might bridge the gap between moderates and progressives and successfully confront President Trump.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Harris "may emerge as an incredible force in months to come," Regan said. "I think she has a lot going for her in that she is a minority, she's a woman, she has a je ne sais quoi in terms of her stage presence, in terms of her demeanor, in terms of her ability to project."