‘Kiss of death’: Trump’s White House lawyer quits

Published

57 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has lost another member of his legal team.

Emmet Flood, who was serving as special counsel to the president, after working as interim White House counsel, will be leaving the administration in two weeks, Trump announced on Twitter.

“Emmet Flood, who came to the White House to help me with the Mueller Report, will be leaving service on June 14th,” Trump announced.

“He has done an outstanding job – no collusion, no obstruction,” Trump argued, despite the fact that obstruction was extensively documented by special counsel Robert Mueller.

“Case closed,” Trump argued, despite ongoing investigations by five House committees, the Southern District of New York and the New York attorney general.

“Emmet is my friend, and I thank him for the great job he has done,” Trump added.

Joe Lockhart, who served as Bill Clinton’s White House press secretary during impeachment, offered his analysis of the situation.

“This is the kiss of death for anyone’s career going forward,” Lockhart said. “If you’re a lawyer and you pleased Donald Trump, you did something unethical.”

“It all comes out in the end,” Lockhart predicted.

