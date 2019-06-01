Turkish lobbyist who paid Michael Flynn $500K complained Trump didn’t support Turkey enough: report

According to a report at Politico, an unidentified client of embattled former national security adviser Michael Flynn wrote a detailed complaint that then-candidate Donald Trump was not being supportive enough of the regime in Turkey.

The report states that Michael Flynn was paid “more than $500,000 to mount a campaign to advance Turkish government interests during the 2016 presidential campaign” and that the lobbyist “explicitly complained” to Flynn aide Mike Boston, a former U.S. intelligence officer.

According to Politico, the complaint came when Flynn was advising candidate Trump on foreign policy.

“Republican Presidential candidate has not defended the subject’s home country publicly. He should specifically ask questions about subject’s operations and funding,” Boston wrote under the heading “CLIENT FEEDBACK,” the report states, saying the document was written in October of 2016.

The document was obtained from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and is being used in the criminal case against former Flynn business associate Bijan Rafiekian.

Rafiekian was indicted last December for serving as an unregistered agent for Turkey in the U.S.

